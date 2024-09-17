Randy Meyer Racing Team To Hold Press Conference In Chattanooga

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Randy Meyer Racing Team members Megan Meyer and Deni Jensen

Scan the barcode to watch Megan Meyer announce the Move Over campaign

The team will promote the Slow Down-Move Over laws that help protect tow operators and other first responders who work by the roadside

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Randy Meyer Racing Team will hold a press to promote the Slow Down-Move Over laws on Friday, September 27, at 2 p.m., at the Chattanooga Center exhibit hall.The press conference, led by champion drag racer Megan Meyer, is part of the Tennessee Tow Show in Chattanooga. The press conference will be held at the Randy Meyer Racing Team booth.Meyer will discuss the team's national Move Over campaign, titled, "Racing to Save Lives," which is in partnership with the Towing & Recovery Association of America . She will be joined by drag racer Deni Jensen and other members of the Randy Meyer Racing Team. The team believes that current Slow Down-Move Over campaigns are not reaching a majority of motorists."We believe that a highly focused national campaign that travels the nation following the National Hot Rod Association tour may help boost Slow Down-Move Over laws," the organization stated. "With help from the Towing and Recovery Association of America, we will deploy our Racing to Save Lives mission."The Meyer mission is to continue its winning legacy on the track while also championing safety for the men and women working in roadside assistance. Slow Down-Move Over laws have been enacted in each of the 50 states to protect first responders. Many of these state laws include towing operators. Still, studies by the Centers for Disease Control and others show that towing operators have among the highest fatality rates of any workers.Join the Randy Meyer Racing Team at the Tennessee Tow Show. Journalists must show press credentials at the door.Who: Randy Meyer Racing TeamWhat: Press conferenceWhen: Friday, September 27, at 2 p.m.Where: Tennessee Tow Show at the Chattanooga Convention CenterSubject: To promote the national Slow-Down-Move Over campaign to help save lives of first responders, including towing operatorsAbout Randy Meyer RacingRandy Meyer was a towing operator and a Midwest tow truck distributor, founding the Meyer Truck Center in 1989 in Olathe, Kansas. The company was sold in 2023. He began racing in 1979 and has had a successful drag racing career spanning over 40 years and over 100 victories as a driver, team owner, and crew chief.

