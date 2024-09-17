SVD To Conduct Series Of Global Online Auctions For The Surplus Assets Of Cuberg

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 Tescan UniTOM XL Multi microCT

The auctions feature late-model instruments, battery equipment, & machine tools, offering buyers a unique chance to acquire cutting-edge tech.

SAN LEANDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD) will be conducting a series of auctions for the surplus assets to the ongoing operations Cuberg. The assets are up for auction following the recent facility closure in San Leandro, CA. The auctions will offer an amazing range of assets from Cuberg's operations, giving interested buyers a unique opportunity to obtain cutting-edge and extremely late-model R&D Instruments, Battery Manufacturing Equipment, Machine Tools, Facility Support, and FF&E.Here's the upcoming auction schedule and links to the auction catalogs:September 24–26, 2024: Cuberg Short-Notice SaleOctober 1–3, 2024: Cuberg #1 Global Online AuctionOctober 8–10, 2024: Cuberg #2 Global Online AuctionFeatured assets include:2024 Tescan UniTOM XL Multi Resolution microCTOlympus Corp. STM7LFA Optical MicroscopeJEOL JSM-IT800 Schottky Field Emission Scanning Electron Microscope2023 Morn Laser Welding Machine Model: MTW3000PDispense Works INC. Fluid Dispenser Model: R4024Meter Mix Liquid Flow 30AShimadzu AGX50knv2+250, Precision Universal Tester(2) 2024, HMI MT8102iE Pouch Cell Formation MachinesTop Material BSVDO040004R Vacuum Dry OvenJellyroll Transfer Machine, (2) Epson Industrial Robots Model: T3B401S(4) 2024 Binder Cooling IncubatorsMTI MSK180L Electrode Punching MachineMott 7421021 Walkin Fume hoodTab Welding MachineRolling and Degassing MachinesThermo Scientific K-Alpha X-ray Photoelectron Spectrometer SystemHoriba XploRA PLUS: MicroRaman SpectrometerFully-Equipped Dry RoomIEST Lithium Battery Electrode Resistance Tester BER2500Neware Battery TestersDozens of Vigor Glove BoxesDozens of Mettler Toledo ScalesEspec Environmental Chamber2021 Duclean APD-500/HEPA FiltersDozens of Pouch Cell Formation MachinesAcra Vertical Milling MachineTormach 1100M CNC Machine ToolLightWeld Laser Welding systemBaleigh Downdraft TableAnd much more!For more information, please contact Brent Smith at ...To view all upcoming SVD auctions, go to:

Manuel Padilla

Silicon Valley Disposition

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

YouTube

Cuberg Facility Overview for Upcoming Online Auction

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.