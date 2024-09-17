Brazil’S Meat Production Forecast: Beef Decline, Poultry Rise In 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's beef production will decrease in 2025, marking a significant shift in the country's meat industry.



The National Company (Conab) predicts a 4.3% decline to 9.78 million tons. This reduction follows record-breaking production in 2024, which surpassed 10 million tons for the first time.



The anticipated decline in beef production stems from a reversal in the cattle supply cycle. Farmers are likely to retain more female cattle in 2025 after a period of intense culling.



This retention will reduce the availability of cattle for slaughter, impacting overall production.



Despite the production decrease, Brazil's beef exports are projected to grow by 2.5% in 2025, reaching 3.66 million tons. This increase underscores Brazil's position as the world's largest beef exporter.





Poultry Production on the Rise

In contrast to beef, Brazil's poultry production is forecasted to increase by 2.1% in 2025, reaching a record 15.5 million tons. Several factors contribute to this growth:





Brazil's competitive advantage due to avian flu outbreaks in other countriesFavorable exchange rates making Brazilian products more competitive internationallyPotential price increases in beef, making poultry a more affordable optionPoultry exports will rise by 1.9%, reaching 5.2 million tons in 2025. This growth reinforces Brazil's status as the world's largest poultry exporter.Brazil's pork production will increase by 1.6%, reaching 5.45 million tons in 2025. This growth maintains the upward trajectory seen in recent years.Brazil, the world's third-largest pork exporter, will ship 1.27 million tons abroad in 2025, increasing exports by 3% annually.Implications for Brazil's Meat IndustryThese projections highlight the dynamic nature of Brazil's meat industry. Beef production faces a temporary setback in the coming year.Meanwhile, poultry and pork sectors continue to expand their output. This shift may lead to changes in domestic consumption patterns. It could also affect Brazil's export strategies in the global market.The forecasts, based on statistical models and technical and economic analyses, provide valuable insights for industry stakeholders and policymakers.They underscore the need for adaptability in Brazil's meat production sector to maintain its global competitiveness.Brazil's Meat Production Forecast: Beef Decline, Poultry Rise in 2025