Kps Urge Action On Longstanding Issues, Say Politicians See Us Merely As Voters

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- With the first phase of assembly set to be held on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir, the Kashmiri Pandit community is raising urgent calls for action on their long-standing issues of unemployment and housing.

Nearly 35 years after the mass exodus of 1990, many in the community feel that parties have repeatedly failed to address their concerns.

Babloo Ji Butt, a representative voice of the community, expressed frustration over the unmet promises of political leaders.

“For Kashmiri Pandits, it feels like the old saying: 'Hathi ke daant khane ke kuch aur, dikhane ke aur.' For decades, we have heard only lofty claims. We have become accustomed to empty assurances, and it seems that political leaders see us merely as voters,” Butt lamented.

Despite the challenges, Butt emphasised that relationships between Kashmiri Pandits and Muslim communities remain strong, even as many Pandits have settled outside the region.“Home is still home,” he asserted.

He highlighted the ongoing issues with the Prime Minister's package, which promised 6,000 jobs and construction of housing quarters for displaced Pandits. While 2,500 quarters have been completed, another 2,500 remain unfinished after four years, leaving many families in rented accommodations.

“If the government truly wanted to bring us back, they could have done so within a year,” he said, criticising both central and regional parties for their lack of action.

Sunita Bhan, another member of the community, echoed Butt's sentiments, saying that political leaders only remember Kashmiri Pandits during election season.

“If they genuinely wanted to help us, initiatives could have been enacted much earlier,” she said, pointing out that many children of Kashmiri Pandits have left Jammu and Kashmir in search of better opportunities.

She also criticised the inadequate salary of Rs 20,000 under the PM package, calling for an increase to support families.

The sentiments of disillusionment are shared by many in the community, who feel overlooked once elections conclude. Yet, there remains hope among the younger generation for a secular Kashmir where Hindus and Muslims coexist harmoniously.

Yatin Pandita, another Kashmiri Pandit, emphasised the need for employment opportunities and effective rehabilitation policies.“Development must encompass all sectors, and the government should create jobs. Our youth deserve platforms to showcase their talents,” he said, adding that many still live in rented accommodations despite the promises made.

Srinagar is set to go to the polls on September 25, with a total electorate of 7,74,462, including 3,86,654 male voters, 3,87,778 female voters, and 30 individuals from the third gender.

The district comprises eight assembly constituencies: Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Chanapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, and Central Shalteng.

As the elections draw near, the Kashmiri Pandit community remains hopeful that their voices will be heard, and their demands for rehabilitation and employment finally addressed.

More Than 35,000 Kashmiri Pandits Eligible For Voting In First Phase Of Elections In J&K

More than 35,000 displaced Kashmiri Pandits from across the country are eligible to vote at 24 polling stations in the first phase of the three-phased Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Polling is set to be held on Wednesday in 24 Assembly constituencies of seven districts to decide the fate of 219 candidates.

The displaced Kashmiri Pandits will exercise their right of franchise in 16 constituencies of south Kashmir's Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam districts.

“As many as 35,500 Kashmiri migrant voters are eligible to cast their votes at 24 special polling stations set up in Jammu, Udhampur and Delhi tomorrow for the first phase of elections,” Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner Dr Arvind Karwani told PTI.

Dr Karwani, who is supervising the election process, said 34,852 such voters are registered in Jammu to exercise their right of franchise in 19 polling stations here.

Similarly, 648 such Kashmiri migrant voters are registered in Udhampur and Delhi to cast their votes at a polling station in Udhampur and four such polling stations in Delhi, he said.

Although the majority of Kashmiri Pandit population lives in Delhi, a miniscule number of around 600 have registered for the elections.

“All arrangements have been made for free and fair polling tomorrow,” the relief and rehabilitation commissioner said.

Security has been beefed up at all the polling stations and arrangements for elders, women and voters with disability have been put in place, he said.

“Kashmiri migrant voters opting to vote in person via electronic voting machines (EVMs) will have access to 24 polling stations, including 19 in Jammu, one in Udhampur, and four in Delhi,” he said.

The authorities, amid tight security, handed over the polling materials, including EVMs, to polling parties at Women's College in Jammu. The security forces and election parties are being deployed to their respective stations, the officials said.

There are six candidates from the community contesting in the first phase of elections.

Sanjay Saraf is contesting from the Anantnag seat as a Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJSP) candidate, BJP's Vir Saraf, Apni Party's M K Yogi, and Dileep Pandita, an independent, are in the fray from the Shangus-Anantnag seat. Rosy Raina and Arun Raina are contesting as the Republic Party of India and NCP candidates from the Rajpora and Pulwama seats.

Around 23.27 lakh voters, including 5.66 lakh youths, will decide the fate of leaders such as Iltija Mufti (37), the daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, who is contesting from Srigufwara-Bijbehara, AICC general secretary and two-time minister Gulam Ahmed Mir (Dooru), four-time MLA and veteran CPIM leader M Y Tarigami (Kulgam), former ministers - Congress' Pirzada Sayeed (Anantnag) and NC's Sakina Itoo (D H Pora).