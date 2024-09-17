SLB Launches AI-Powered Lumi Platform

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Global company SLB (NYSE: SLB) today launched the LumiTM data and AI platform, which integrates advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities-including generative AI-with workflows across the energy value chain.

The open, secure and modular unlocks access to high-quality data across subsurface, surface, planning and operations, increasing cross-domain collaboration and releasing new intelligence and insights to improve the quality and speed of decision making at enterprise-level. The latest large language models (LLMs) as well as industry-optimized domain foundation models from SLB will be embedded in the platform, enabling customers to accelerate AI adoption at scale.

“AI is fundamentally altering the dynamics of our industry, but its transformational potential is hindered by the complexity of our industry's data ecosystems,” said Rakesh Jaggi, president, Digital and Integration, SLB.“Through the Lumi data and AI platform, we will liberate and contextualize data for our global customers across domains – enabling them to scale advanced AI workflows and accelerate their ongoing digital transformation.”

The Lumi platform is built on the latest industry standards and will be available on all major cloud service providers as well as on-premises, ensuring its availability to SLB's global customer base. SLB's customers can train and deploy industry-specific traditional and generative AI models, including foundational models for exploration and production (E&P) by SLB. This will fundamentally transform data-driven decision-making, operations automation and real-time optimizations across the entire energy value chain.

SLB's DelfiTM digital platform will be enhanced by leveraging the data foundations and machine learning capabilities of the Lumi platform. This will enable more powerful and agile reservoir modeling, seismic and wellbore interpretation, directional drilling and geosteering workflows. It also will enable new capabilities for automation and operational efficiencies so energy customers can drive high-value, low-carbon operations.

The Lumi platform integrates technologies from leading technology partners with SLB's digital and domain expertise to facilitate access to data and AI capabilities across the energy production cycle. The open architecture of the platform liberates data from structured and unstructured sources using standard and open protocols, including the Open Group's OSDU® Technical Standard, an open data standard for the energy industry. It leverages Cognite Data Fusion® to connect and analyze production data to optimize operations. The platform also complies with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) cybersecurity standards and emerging AI standards and legislation.

Today's announcement was made at the SLB Digital Forum, which is taking place this week in Monaco.

For more information on the Lumi data and AI platform, visit slb/Lumi .

About SLB

SLB (NYSE: SLB) is a global technology company that drives energy innovation for a balanced planet. With a global footprint in more than 100 countries and employees representing almost twice as many nationalities, we work each day on innovating oil and gas, delivering digital at scale, decarbonizing industries, and developing and scaling new energy systems that accelerate the energy transition. Find out more at slb .

