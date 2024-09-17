Kuwait, US, UK Discuss Military Issues

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Chief-of-Staff Air Marshal Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad held discussions; separately, on Tuesday with Commander of US Fifth Fleet Admiral George Wyckoff and Head of the British Military Commission Brigadier General Gavin Thompson. A Chief of Staff statement said that important military-related topics and issues of common interest were discussed during the meeting. (end) ahk

