Nine Killed, 2,800 Injured In Pager Explosions Across Lebanon - Minister

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Lebanon's Public Dr. Firas Abiad announced Tuesday that nine people were killed, including a girl, and over 2,800 others were wounded in a wave of Pagers (wireless communication devices) explosions across the country.

In a televised press conference, Minister Abiad added that more than 200 of the people are in critical health conditions and that injuries are mostly reported to the face, hands and stomach.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Embassy in Beirut said in a statement that Ambassador Mojtaba Amani sustained a slight injury from a Pager blast and is in a good general medical condition.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati and the ministers were informed during the cabinet session of the security incidents taking place in a number of Lebanese regions.

Prime Minister asked Minister of Public Health Dr. Abiad to mobilize all the ministry's departments to follow up on the treatment of the wounded in hospitals.

The Lebanese cabinet condemned the unpresented attack and held the Israeli occupation's responsible for it.

"This criminal Israeli assault represents a clear violation of Lebanon's sovereignty," the Cabinet said in a press statement.

The Cabinet said it has contacted the UN and major countries to demand action against the escalating Israeli aggression. (end)

