Cryptonewsbreaks Upstream Spotlighted In Security Token Magazine Article

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Upstream , a MERJ Exchange and trading app, was recently featured in Security Token Magazine. Written by Brian Collins, Horizon CEO and Upstream Co-Creator, the article noted that Upstream aims to ensure that everyone, from seasoned traders to newcomers, can participate in an equal opportunity trading ecosystem driven by blockchain technology. With blockchain, traders using Upstream can enjoy no market manipulations such as short selling, no traditional middlemen, and no payment for order flow (“PFOF”).

Upstream, Collins wrote, leverages its blockchain-powered, non-custodial trading app to provide investors outside of the U.S. with streamlined access to trade tokenized stocks listed on national exchanges in the U.S. and globally. Upstream, powered by Horizon's Ethereum layer-2 technology that tokenizes securities 1:1 as they enter the exchange market, believes that tokenization is the next step in the evolution of stock markets.“Our approach is to reach the masses. This is why we keep the tokenization technology seamlessly weaved into the user journey to maintain a more familiar stock trading experience that still reaps the benefits of the technology,” reads the article.

To view the full article, visit

About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market ( ), is a global securities trading app. Powered by a proprietary, transparency first, matching engine, Upstream allows investors outside of the U.S. to trade securities using just an app. For more information, please visit .

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire

(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY



212.994.9818 Office

[email protected]

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by

IBN