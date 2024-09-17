Investornewsbreaks Turbo Energy S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB) CEO Shares Expansion Strategies, Global Growth Objectives In Operational Update To Shareholders

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Turbo (NASDAQ: TURB) , a global provider of leading-edge, AI-optimized solar energy storage technologies and solutions, today provided a formal operation update from CEO Mariano Soria to shareholders. The update discussed the company's expansion strategies and key global growth objectives for the coming year. Soria also highlighted critical initiatives that the company is working to complete within the next 30-90 days. These include obtaining U.S. certifications for the adoption of its SUNBOX solutions for residential solar storage applications; identifying the right strategic partners in the U.S.; accelerating market penetration in South America; expanding and diversifying its sales and distribution channels serving western European regions; unveiling to the global market its next generation, cloud-based SaaS mobile app; and attaining fundamental and sustainable financial strength.“Turbo Energy is at an important strategic and financial inflexion point in our history and we are grateful that you are with us,” wrote Soria.

About Turbo Energy S.A.

Founded in 2013, Turbo Energy is a globally recognized pioneer of proprietary solar energy storage technologies and solutions managed through Artificial Intelligence (“AI”). Turbo Energy's elegant all-in-one and scalable, modular energy storage systems empower residential, commercial and industrial users expanding across Europe, North America and South America to materially reduce dependence on traditional energy sources, helping to lower electricity costs, provide peak shaving and uninterruptible power supply and realize a more sustainable, energy-efficient future. A testament to the company's commitment to innovation and industry disruption, Turbo Energy's introduction of its flagship

SUNBOX

represents one of the world's first high performance, competitively priced, all-in-one home solar energy storage systems, which also incorporates patented EV charging capability and powerful AI processes to optimize solar energy management.

Turbo Energy is a proud subsidiary of publicly traded Umbrella Global Energy, S.A., a vertically integrated, global collective of solar energy-focused companies. For more information, visit the company's website at .

