Therap Services Announces Sponsorship And Exhibition Opportunities At The 2025 National Conference In Nashville

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORRINGTON, Conn., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in providing HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, is offering brands a unique to gain extensive exposure in the human services industry. The 2025 Therap National Conference, scheduled to take place from February 4 to 6 in Nashville, presents an unparalleled opportunity for organizations to amplify their reach and build meaningful connections with industry professionals.

Organizations are invited to take advantage of this opportunity to enhance their visibility by participating as sponsors or exhibitors in this event. By registering early, sponsors and exhibitors can maximize their exposure through featured placements on our conference webpage, social media platforms, and other targeted marketing materials.

Therap is offering two key packages for interested participants: the Standard Exhibitor Package and the Opening Reception Sponsorship Package. Both packages are designed to provide organizations with strategic opportunities to promote their brands and showcase their products and services to a diverse and engaged audience. Detailed information on these opportunities is available at our official conference website.

The 2025 National Conference is poised to be a cornerstone event in the human services industry, aimed at fostering innovation and collaboration. With a comprehensive three-day program, the conference will include keynote addresses, breakout sessions, and panel discussions covering a broad spectrum of topics related to electronic documentation, reporting, and communication in the developmental disabilities field. Attendees will gain valuable insights, hands-on experiences, and an array of networking opportunities.

Registration for the conference is now open, and prospective attendees are encouraged to take advantage of early pricing to secure their participation in this must-attend event, filled with opportunities for learning and networking possibilities.

For more information on 2025 Therap National Conference, please visit:

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

