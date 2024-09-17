Untappd Launches 'Spotlights' To Showcase 3,000+ Local Favorites, Shining A Light On Small Business

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Spotlights, Presented by Untappd: Discover Venues You'll Love!

Spotlights shine a light on local businesses through a variety of categories.

Untappd users will be able to explore Spotlights through a new in-app experience.

Untappd's Spotlights aim to increase visibility for these local businesses and attract a fresh wave of new customers.

- Dusty Kline - Chief Officer, Next GlassCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Next Glass and Untappd , the world's largest community of craft beer enthusiasts, are proud to announce the inaugural Spotlights campaign, designed to recognize and celebrate Untappd Verified Venues that provide outstanding guest experiences and exceptional menu offerings. Drawing on beverage menu data in 2024, nearly 5,500 Spotlights are being recognized across 9 different categories, highlighting over 3,000 businesses across the United States. A wide variety of establishments are being featured, from brewpubs and restaurants to pizza shops, wine bars, whiskey lounges, music venues, and more. Spotlight categories include“Great Place for IPAs,”“Great Place for Events,”“Great Place for Beer & Wine,” and others showcasing each business's ability to curate exceptional hospitality experiences through Untappd for Business .With Untappd's innovative and data-driven approach, the Spotlights were determined using a series of complex algorithms that analyze menu data, community ratings and reviews, and subscriber information. The goal of the Spotlights is to highlight these incredible businesses and encourage more foot traffic, bolstering local businesses and their communities. Spotlights will also be featured in the Untappd app, enabling the community to effortlessly find highlighted businesses across various categories.“We are thrilled to recognize so many incredible hospitality businesses,” said Dustry Kline, CTO at Next Glass.“The Spotlights campaign is a way to shine a light on those establishments that consistently go above and beyond to provide memorable guest experiences through thoughtfully crafted beverage programs. We hope this recognition drives even more awareness and new guests to these deserving businesses.”To learn more and explore the Spotlighted establishments in your area, visit .About SpotlightsOnly Untappd Verified Venues-establishments with an active subscription to Untappd for Business-qualified to be featured as a Spotlight. By becoming an Untappd Verified Venue, businesses can publish their menu on Untappd, promote events, access business analytics, and more. Businesses looking to become verified on Untappd can get started by visiting .About UntappdAvailable for free in the App Store and on Google Play, Untappd is the leading app for beer and breweries, with over 11 million users globally. The Untappd app allows users to search and discover beers, breweries, and retail establishments with great beer selections. Untappd's Untappd for Business product helps bars, restaurants, breweries, and other retailers manage and promote beer, wine, spirits, and food menus in nearly 80 countries. Untappd has been recognized by TIME, The New York Times, and the Washington Post as a top Food & Beverage app.About Next GlassFounded in 2013, Next Glass provides software and services that connect enthusiasts, retailers, and producers in the beverage alcohol industry. It offers a variety of leading software and content platforms to consumers, retailers, and brewers, including:Consumers: Untappd, BeerAdvocate, Hop CultureRetailers: Untappd for BusinessBrewers: Ollie (Brewery Software)

Tyler Kairys

Next Glass

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.