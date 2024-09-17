What Is The Love Language Of Kunal Kemmu, Soha Reveals

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Soha Ali Khan, best known for her amazing roles in 'Rang De Basanti' and 'Tum Mile' has shared some interesting things about her life and her better half Kunal Kemmu's love language as a partner.

In the recent podcast with actor-anchor Cyrus Broacha, Soha talked about the love language of her better half Kunal Kemmu and made some other exciting revelations.

The 45-year-old actress said,“I don't go to the kitchen, and Kunal's love language is food and eating and cooking”.

In the other segment, Soha also revealed her most challenging night during her studying. Soha said,“The train stations were not open and we hitchhiking from Oxford to Paris and nobody was giving us a ride for some strange reason, we just didn't look trustworthy, me and my friend Tom, so we decided to spend the night on the road”.

She also mentioned that she has written about the incident in her book titled 'The Perils of Being Moderately Famous' which was published on December 12, 2017.

Soha also revealed another interesting thing while living in a dome. Soha said,“In your first year and your third year at Oxford, you sit at very intense examinations and they like to keep you close so that they can keep you on campus and in your second year you sit in for no examinations so they let you depend on yourself”.

Soha continued,“So, in the third and first year I stayed in the accommodation which was built in the 12th century and had not been renovated since. There was one window high up there you had to climb on the top of the desk to see outside and there was one bathroom for 17 people with no showers”.

I took my balti and lotaa from Bombay as someone told me that there will be separate hot and cold water taps so that you won't get scalding or freezing and you have to wait outside for using the tub, because it's a tub”. Soha concluded.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got engaged in July 2024 and in 2015 the duo tied the sacred knot with each other. In the year 2017, they became parents of their adorable daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Khan.

On the work front, Soha will feature in horror-thriller 'Chhorii 2' which is a sequel to Nushratt Bharuccha-starrer 2021 film 'Chhorii'. It is a remake of a Marathi film titled Lapachhapi.

–IANS

