Koan Health Empowers Providers With Datalysttm Population Health Analytics Platform

Sept. 17, 2024

Koan Health , a company specializing in population health analytics with 30+ years of healthcare expertise, announces the renewal of its NCQA Data Aggregator Validation (DAV) certification

for 2024/2025. This certification assures clients and payers that the clinical data provided by Koan Health's Datalyst

is accurate and reliable, offering peace of mind. By leveraging validated data and insights, healthcare organizations can enhance care quality, achieve financial objectives, and excel in value-based care.

The NCQA DAV certification assesses a data aggregator's ability to gather, verify, and report clinical data from electronic health records and other sources. Koan Health has consistently demonstrated its proficiency in delivering high-quality data for HEDIS and other population health use cases.

Koan Health obtained this certification by partnering with

the Nebraska Health Network (NHN)

to improve the transmission of clinical data to payers. "As NHN's data analytics platform, we take pride in supporting NHN's exceptional work around patient quality which is recognized by their payers with whom they have value-based contracts," says Jordan Gage, VP of Client Delivery & Analytics at Koan Health.



"Our ongoing collaboration with NHN and the renewal of our NCQA DAV certification reflects our commitment to advancing healthcare quality and aiding our clients in clinical data aggregation," adds DT Nguyen, Founder and CEO of Koan Health. "Data is the foundation for managing population health and transitioning to value-based care. We are excited to continue providing innovative solutions that enable our clients to achieve their quality goals and navigate evolving industry requirements."

"Koan Health has shown itself to be a dedicated partner in our value-based care efforts," says Lee J. Handke, PharmD, MBA, CEO of Nebraska Health Network. "Their ability to provide precise and reliable data has been instrumental in advancing our clinical quality initiatives, enhancing our performance, and meeting the rapidly evolving data and reporting requirements of payers."



About Koan Health

Leveraging 30+ years of healthcare expertise, Koan Health empowers providers with DatalystTM, a population health analytics platform built for success in value-based care. We deliver clean, accurate data and trusted insights to optimize care, achieve financial goals, and thrive in risk-based models. Visit us at koanhealth.

