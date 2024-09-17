Lions International Highlights Local Club's Youth Substance Use Prevention Efforts And Global Celebrate Community Initiative

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OAK BROOK, Ill., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth annual "Celebrate Community " event concluded this week, inspiring members from service organizations, including Lions and Leos, to work together and leverage local partnerships to tackle some of the biggest issues affecting our communities, such as hunger, environment conservation and youth education.

"National service weeks like 'Celebrate Community' serve as a powerful reminder of the significant impact that can be achieved when service-minded individuals and organizations unite to address critical local issues," emphasized Lions International President Fabrício Oliveria. "By working together, we can make our mark and a positive impact everywhere and every time we serve.."

The Wilmington United Lions Club is a prime example of the impact that service clubs can have in their communities. This Lions club has been actively supporting local initiatives aimed at preventing youth substance use in their community, and this month they partnered with the Delaware Center for Community Engagement and the Guiding Approach to Positivity (GAP) Youth Mentoring Initiative, Inc. to secure a $125,000 grant from the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy's Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program organization. In a press release distributed from the offices of Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester and U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, shared how the grant funding, awarded through the DFC Support Program, will help local coalitions in states like Delaware prevent youth substance use in their communities.

"I am proud of what the Wilmington United Lions Club members have accomplished," said Oliveira. "They are taking on big, important challenges, and they are doing it in a big, bold way by working with partners who want to help us protect our children and make our schools and our communities safer and stronger for everyone."

For more than a century, Lions have strengthened local communities through hands-on service and humanitarian projects. That service impact is amplified through the generous support of the Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF). Last year alone, Lions International served more than 420 million people. Lions International continues to encourage all its clubs and members to seek opportunities to collaborate with local organizations and coalitions in addressing critical issues, whether through ongoing local initiatives or global service events like "Celebrate Community."



