Netevia Platium Takes Aggressive Posture With New Leadership Alignments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gus Torres, CEO of Netevia Platinum, has announced a strategic leadership promotions and expansion for growth heading into the 4th quarter of 2024 to achieve record growth targets in 2025. Along with other plans for expansion throughout the US, there will be other avenues of growth such as the expansion of the existing team in Mexico. Gus stated“With our leadership alignment, strategic focus on sales channels, and expansion into the global I couldn't be more excited for our next level of growth”. On September 1st, Netevia Platinum announced Charles Knirnschild as CSO North America. Charles started with the company approximately eight months ago as SVP of Netevia Platinum and has been crucial to the organization's success. Charles has had over a decade of being a leader in the industry and has robust knowledge of global markets. Gus Torres, CEO, said,“Thanks to Charles' leadership, he has built a strong culture of front and back office to support the sales channels. We have seen tremendous growth in profits, a strong foundation of support, and a sales leadership team that is poised for growth!” Netevia Platinum continues to exceed the growth targets and brought to fruition its Global Sales Team in June of 2024. Charles quoted“With our sales team growing and profits increasing, it is time to turn over the leadership of North American Sales and Revenue and I am proud to announce the promotion of Katie Wheeler to SVP of North American Sales and Revenue. I have worked with Katie for the past six months and over the last 90 days we have developed our lead generation and support teams in the Global Market. Katie has over a decade of industry knowledge and executive leadership, and is perfect to progress our Global expansion. Katie will also continue to develop our individual agents in the US market that are supported by our Global Team. She is the right person to continue our growth and I am honored to work with Katie.”



Also, in the Domestic Market we have a deep passion and focus on our Strategic Partnerships. We are excited to announce Jeff Engle as SVP of Strategic Partnerships. Jeff will be continuing to grow our large offices and strategic partnerships for Netevia Platinum. Jeff's knowledge of the industry and leveraging his strength in developing large offices and partnerships is a perfect alignment to meet and exceed our new customer and revenue goals.



Netevia Platinum powered by NETEVIA is an integrated ecosystem combining software, hardware, and financial services seamlessly. Our core solutions of Business Banking as a Service, Payments, and Technology solutions give Netevia Platinum the ability to be your Business and Banking Optimization Partner. Please see our website at

