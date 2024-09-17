Golf: Vidhatri Seeks To Extend Winning Run In WPGT Leg 12

(MENAFN- IANS) Gururgam, Sep 17 (IANS) Vidhatri Urs, who is riding on an amazing run of three victories in a row, will seek to extend her winning run as the Women's Pro Tour's Leg 12 gets underway this week at the DLF Golf and Country Club.

The Mysuru golfer, who is in her maiden season as a professional, has won three times in five starts on the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour this season. After being third and tied for third in her first two starts as a pro, Vidhatri has won the ninth, 10th and 11th Legs. Some of her wins have been with big margins, making her a favourite once again in the 12th Leg.

Hitaashee Bakshi, who has won twice this season and leads the Hero Order of Merit, will be her main rival, as it was in the truncated 11th leg. The 11th leg was cut to 36 holes with the last two rounds being nine holes each because of inclement weather.

Other top names in the field include Amandeep Drall, who is preparing herself for the Hero Women's Indian Open next month. Two years ago Amandeep had her best Ladies European Tour result with a runners-up finish at the event. It was at the same course, the DLF Golf and Country Club, so she will be feeding off those good memories.

Some of the other leading names in the field include the 2023 Order of Merit winner, Sneha Singh, Vani Kapoor, a regular on the LET, Gaurika Bishnoi, who has a Top-10 finish in HWIO, Neha Tripathi and Shweta Mansingh.

A bunch of promising amateurs are also in the fray. They are led by Mannat Brar, a semifinalist at the R&A Junior Girls, and Keerthana Rajeev, who has represented India at the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific.