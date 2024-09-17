(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Altus Nova Technologies, a leading digital product strategy, management, and development company based in Austin, Texas, has successfully completed a transformative software development project for Texas Medical Management (TMM), a leader in patient-centered, episodic surgical care. The custom developed by Altus Nova enables TMM to deliver significant cost savings, improve patient outcomes, and streamline administrative processes for both healthcare providers and patients.

The new system, built by Altus Nova, supports TMM's mission to provide transparent, bundled pricing and high-quality care while reducing unnecessary costs. It automates key processes, tracks case progress, and ensures seamless communication between TMM, patients, employers, and surgeons. This digital transformation has positioned TMM as a leader in efficiently managing surgical care episodes, with the ability to save patients and employers up to 50% in medical costs compared to traditional insurance networks.

"We're excited to continue leveraging this technology to make healthcare more affordable and accessible for everyone."

"This project represents a significant step forward in the healthcare space, allowing TMM to scale their innovative model while maintaining a focus on quality and transparency," said Jason Parrish, General Partner of Altus Nova. "We were thrilled to partner with TMM and leverage our expertise in custom software development to deliver a solution that enhances care and drives operational efficiency."

Altus Nova's software solution supports TMM's entire business model, from initial diagnosis through surgery and billing. The platform automates complex workflows, ensures precise case management, and provides real-time visibility into every patient's care episode. It also helps TMM create bundled treatment plans with clear, upfront pricing, improving the patient experience and reducing the administrative burden on healthcare providers.

Sean Kelley, Managing Partner of Texas Medical Management expressed his enthusiasm working with Altus Nova. "The partnership with Altus Nova has been invaluable in helping us achieve our vision of providing better surgical care with fair, transparent pricing. Altus Nova's expertise in custom software development allowed us to streamline our operations while staying true to our mission of putting patients first. We're excited to continue leveraging this technology to make healthcare more affordable and accessible for everyone."

The custom platform developed by Altus Nova is already in use by TMM's team, providing seamless care coordination and automating complex workflows. With this successful digital transformation, TMM is well-positioned to scale its operations and continue delivering cost-effective, high-quality surgical care.

About Altus Nova Technologies:

Altus Nova Technologies is a leading digital product strategy, management, and development company with over 65 employees. Based in Austin, Texas, the company provides innovative technology solutions to clients across multiple industries, including Healthtech, Fintech, Insuretech, and more. Altus Nova turns business vision into bottom-line advantage with digital product strategy done right.



SOURCE Altus Nova

