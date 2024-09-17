Yapi Delivers Breakthrough Feature: Fully Automated Digital Dental Forms

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automate patient form requests with Yapi

Yapi introduces fully automated digital forms in Yapi Leap, streamlining practice workflows with advanced procedure code and time-based automation.

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Yapi, a leader in dental practice automation, unveils its most advanced feature yet to Yapi Leap: fully automated digital forms sent in advance based on procedure codes or time-based intervals, offering a level of efficiency unmatched by other solutions on the market.With Leap's cutting-edge automation, practices can seamlessly send forms for specific treatments or recurring updates well ahead of appointments, ensuring patients are fully prepared. This feature significantly reduces the need to have patients review or sign forms in the office, eliminating administrative bottlenecks and offering a far more streamlined process than other software solutions. By automating form requests in advance, practices not only minimize wait times and improve the patient experience but also reduce patient intake time – keeping appointment start times on track while freeing up valuable staff hours to focus on other critical tasks that improve overall efficiency."Leap is a massive evolution from our previous solution," said Jack Montgomery, CFO of Yapi. "While Yapi clients were already saving minutes per patient with digital forms compared to traditional paper processes, with Leap's new forms automation, practices can eliminate the time spent on individually assigning forms for most patient visits - resulting in savings of up to 6 hours a week, or 24 hours a month for an average practice. That's the equivalent of gaining three full workdays back every month. No other system offers this level of automation, translating directly into improved productivity, patient satisfaction, and a significant ROI for dental practices."Why Yapi Leap Stands Above the Rest:.Procedure Code-Based Automation: Forms for specific treatments like fillings, extractions, and sedation procedures are automatically sent in advance and fully integrated within the patient's appointment reminders..Time-Based Intervals: Automate recurring forms, such as annual medical histories and HIPAA consents, ensuring records are always current without manual effort..Family Forms Automation: Streamline the process for families by sending all necessary forms for multiple patients in a single message, making check-ins smoother..New Patient Welcome Package: Automatically send intake forms to new patients after they schedule their first appointment, eliminating in-office paperwork..Zero-Click Practice Management Software Integration: Forms and patient data are seamlessly imported into the practice management system with no additional steps, reducing human error and enhancing efficiency.Yapi Leap doesn't just automate dental practice workflows-it revolutionizes them. From automated insurance verification checks to digital form management and appointment scheduling, Leap offers a comprehensive suite of user-friendly dental practice management software features.Learn more by scheduling a Yapi demo .About Yapi:Founded in 2009, Yapi provides industry-leading automation software for dental practices, streamlining office operations and improving the patient journey. Learn more at .

