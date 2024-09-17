UK Management Consultants Industry Research 2024: Market Size, Industry Analysis, Trends And Forecasts To 2029
Date
9/17/2024 10:01:55 AM
Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Management Consultants in the UK - market Size, industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts (2024-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Over the five years through 2022-23, revenue is projected to climb at a compound annual rate of 2.3%. This growth has primarily been driven by an enhanced demand for IT consulting services. In addition, regulatory changes in the financial services sector, the industry's largest downstream market, have benefitted the industry, as banks and other financial institutions have required assistance to reformulate business strategies and operations to comply with new policies.
Management consultants provide advice, guidance and operational assistance to businesses and other organisations on management issues. Principal areas of consultation include corporate strategic and organisational planning, marketing, human resources and operational management. The industry excludes the provision of consulting advice on legal, engineering and educational matters. Consulting relating to financial management is also excluded.
