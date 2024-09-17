Evestar Acquires Paspartoo, Doubling In Size To Enhance Comprehensive Ecommerce Service Offerings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evestar, a leading

eCommerce growth agency , is excited to announce its of Paspartoo, a specialized Shopify web development and conversion rate optimization (CRO) agency. This strategic acquisition not only enhances Evestar's service offerings but also doubles the size of the company, positioning it as the premier agency for direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands looking to scale their presence.

With this acquisition, Evestar expands its capabilities to include Shopify app development, advanced CRO strategies , and seamless migrations to Shopify from platforms such as BigCommerce, Magento and Adobe Commerce. The integration of these services into Evestar's core digital marketing services solidifies Evestar's standing as the best-equipped eCommerce agency to support businesses of any size with top solutions and results.

Since 2018, Evestar has partnered with hundreds of DTC brands, including industry leaders like Steve Madden, NZXT, Brio, and Ghostbed, who have entrusted their brands to the agency's expert hands. These collaborations highlight the extensive experience and unwavering commitment Evestar brings to delivering exceptional results for every client.

"We are thrilled to welcome Paspartoo into the Evestar family. By adding their specialized services to our portfolio, we are now the best-equipped eCommerce agency to support businesses of any size," said Lolita Petrossov , Founder of Evestar. "Our goal is to provide a seamless, end-to-end experience for our clients, ensuring they have all the tools they need to succeed in the competitive eCommerce landscape."

The integration of Paspartoo's services will enhance Evestar's ability to deliver personalized, data-driven strategies that drive growth and profitability for their clients without overly-relying on paid media. By bringing all eCommerce services under one roof, Evestar continues to lead the way in providing innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of DTC brands.

For more information about Evestar's expanded services and the acquisition of Paspartoo, please visit evestar or contact our media relations team at hello@ evestar .

About Evestar:

Founded by Lolita Petrossov after JetSmarter's successful exit, Evestar is a premier eCommerce growth agency dedicated to helping DTC brands scale through data-driven strategies, expert consulting, and a comprehensive range of services including digital marketing, CRO, app development, and platform migrations. With a focus on delivering measurable results, Evestar partners with businesses of all sizes to drive success in the ever-evolving eCommerce landscape. Learn more at

About Paspartoo:

Paspartoo is a specialized Shopify web development and conversion rate optimization (CRO) agency committed to providing tailored solutions for DTC brands. With expertise in platform migrations, app development, and CRO, Paspartoo has helped numerous businesses optimize their online presence and achieve sustainable growth.

Media Contact:

Jonathan Gosper

CEO

[email protected]

