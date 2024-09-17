More Retail Partners With Times Prime To Expand Customer Loyalty Program

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 17: More Retail, one of India's leading omni-channel retailers, today announced a significant partnership with Times Prime, aimed at improving their customer loyalty offerings. This collaboration comes as More Retail's More+ Diamond Loyalty Program celebrates reaching 1 million members, making it the largest loyalty program in offline grocery retail in India.



More+ Diamond members have access to a special version of Times Prime membership, offering benefits worth ₹15,000 from over 40 popular brands including YouTube Premium, Starbucks, Myntra, and Uber. This partnership brings together grocery savings and lifestyle perks in a single program.



Vinod Nambiar, Managing Director of More Retail, highlighted the broader implications of this alliance: "Our collaboration with Times Prime has enabled us to extend our value proposition beyond groceries. In addition to the 5% cashback, monthly product offers and free deliveries through the More App, our partnership has enabled our More+ Diamond members to enjoy benefits in categories such as OTT, health, travel, and dining. Achieving the 1 million member milestone within 6 months of program launch is a testament to the value we have been offering to our customers"



The More+ Diamond Loyalty Program, available for an annual fee of ₹199, offers a range of benefits to its members. These include an extra 5% cashback on top of existing store discounts, a ₹200 discount on the More Select Dry Fruits Combi Pack, ₹15 off on each kg of More Sugar, and three free deliveries per month through the More App. These features provide substantial savings and convenience for regular shoppers.



Harshita Singh, Business Head and Founder of Times Prime, commented on the partnership: "By combining Times Prime's wide-ranging lifestyle benefits with More Retail's grocery services, we've created a program that meets many needs of today's consumers."



This partnership represents an important step forward in India's retail sector, connecting everyday shopping with additional lifestyle benefits. It shows how retail companies are adapting to provide more value to their customers."



For more information about the More+ Diamond Loyalty Program and its new benefits, visit



About More Retail: More Retail is an omni-channel retailer that operates over 750 supermarkets and hypermarkets across India.



About Times Prime: Times Prime is a leading premium lifestyle membership program in India, offering specially selected experiences and benefits from top brands in categories such as dining, travel, shopping, and entertainment.

