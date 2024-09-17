Constellis Holdings, LLC Completes A Recapitalization Transaction With Existing Investors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HERNDON, Va., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellis Holdings, LLC ("Constellis" or the "Company") announced today that it has completed a recapitalization transaction with its existing investors that significantly reduces indebtedness, while also providing additional new capital to further position the Company for future growth.

Simultaneously, in response to changing dynamics, Constellis has realigned its business operations into two new divisions. Given its ongoing mission to provide best-in-class security services and mission support solutions to and commercial customers around the world, the operations that currently fall within the Company's two primary business units, Global Support Operations and North American Operations, will be redistributed into two newly established business divisions - Global Security Services (GSS) and Mission Support Services (MSS).

Paul Donahue, the Company's Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed President of GSS, and Andy Hartsog has been elevated to the position of Executive Vice President with responsibility for the management of MSS. Mr. Donahue, a respected 30-year industry veteran in the security and risk management industry, brings unrivaled financial and operational management experience to lead this growing billion-dollar security business. Mr. Hartsog, a former CIA intelligence executive, decorated career paramilitary operations officer, and former Green Beret, will apply his exceptional leadership and management skills to lead MSS - a multi-faceted business that includes new advanced security-response technology solutions and global contingency support activities.

"This new business transaction represents the strong support from our key investors and their confidence in our vision for expansion in the physical security and mission support markets," Terry Ryan, Constellis' CEO said. "The Constellis leadership team sees the security landscape to be a dynamic one that will continue to be impacted by emerging threats and technology trends. I view the recapitalization transaction and our internal realignments as important steps in our evolution that will position our enterprise for future growth by enabling investment and enhanced focus on transformative and innovative solutions, while leveraging our past successes and recognized history of performance. It is indeed an exciting time to be at Constellis." Ryan added.

Constellis continues to be a national leading supplier of security and mission support services to the United States Government, U.S. allies, and respected commercial businesses globally.

Throughout the recapitalization transaction process, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP served as legal counsel to Constellis and Houlihan Lokey, Inc. served as investment banker.

SOURCE Constellis

