Litmos Expands AI Product Portfolio To Enhance The Corporate Learning Journey

San Francisco, CA, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Litmos , a leading corporate learning solutions provider to over 4,000 companies and 30 million learners, today announced the expansion of its AI product portfolio to include new AI Playlists and AI-enabled capabilities to its award-winning Content Authoring Tool (CAT). Each solution is part of Litmos' innovative roadmap focused on improving learner outcomes and supporting L&D professionals to do their jobs more efficiently.

Earlier this year, Litmos introduced the Litmos AI Assistant which leverages generative AI to improve knowledge sharing, recall, summarization, clarification, course recommendations, and assignment – giving greater access to knowledge to improve individual, L&D administrator, team, and organizational performance.

“Litmos' continued investment in AI-driven solutions underscores their commitment to staying ahead of the curve in corporate learning. Embedding AI throughout their learning platform, from learner experience to content creation to admin efficiency, Litmos has positioned themselves as a true leader in the industry, supporting organizations looking to enhance their learning and development programs with cutting-edge technology.“ said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer and Principal Analyst at Brandon Hall Group.

Coming later this month, Litmos AI Playlists will help employees build their own bespoke career development paths, encouraging individuals to explore new opportunities, overcome challenges and embrace their potential through personalized learning.

Dynamic Content Curation : Automatically create, curate, and update learning playlists based on learner, manager, or admin input, ensuring everyone in an organization receives the most relevant and up-to-date courses, assets and reference material.

Time Efficiency : For administrators, save time by automating the playlist creation process. Enable learners to create their own learning playlists and empower them to keep their training aligned with their needs. Enhanced Engagement : Keeps learners engaged through self-guided training by offering new and relevant content that updates automatically as the library of available resources changes.

In addition, Litmos' award-winning Content Authoring Tool (CAT) will feature AI capabilities to streamline the way learning materials are developed, allowing content creators to generate content, outlines, descriptions, and more to ultimately build learning experiences that empower efficient and effective learning. And with embedded citations, content creators can have confidence that the information they include in their courses is credible and have insight into where it is coming from within their library.

Streamlined Content Creation : Leverage AI to assist in the creation and editing of learning content, thus speeding up the training development process. Quality Assurance: Ensure consistency and quality of content by AI-driven suggestions and corrections, reducing the chances of errors and enhancing the overall learning experience. The AI is configurable to allow admins to control what content is accessible to the AI. Visibility of where the information is sourced from helps avoid issues with copyright questions or misaligned material.

“Litmos is reinforcing its commitment to the learning industry by enhancing the learning experience for all roles within an organization,” says Tommy Richardson , Chief Product & Technology Officer at Litmos. "Personalized learning not only improves organizational outcomes, but also increases employee retention and satisfaction. With our AI Assistant, and forthcoming AI playlists and AI embedded in our Content Authoring Tool, we're poised to elevate every step of the corporate training and L&D experience."

Litmos AI solutions are powered by Litmos' proprietary AI infrastructure , meaning customers can trust their content and data are private and protected within the Litmos LMS. Unlike public AI products, Litmos AI doesn't share customer content outside the customer's tenant. This allows customers to securely upload training courses, training aides, employee handbooks, and more, without concern for content leaks. This infrastructure is GDPR, SOC II, and CCPA compliant.

For more information and updates on Litmos products, visit , register for our upcoming AI webinar , and/or visit us at HR Technology Conference & Exhibition , HR + L&D Innovation and Tech Fest , and DevLearn 2024 .

About Litmos

Litmos develops learning solutions for top-performing companies. An established leader since 2007, Litmos's all-in-one learning solution includes an intuitive LMS, comprehensive training course collections, and services to support success. Thousands of companies trust Litmos learning solutions to deliver instruction and intelligence to employees, customers, and partners. Acquired by Francisco Partners in 2022, Litmos continues to innovate award-winning learning technology and set the standard for customer experience and satisfaction. The solutions are used by more than 30 million people in 150 countries, across 35 languages. Find more information at .

