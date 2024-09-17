UAE to host ‘The Africa Debate’ on October 31 to stimulate the growth of trade & investment exchanges with African countries

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi, 15 September 2024:

The UAE will host the latest edition of ‘The Africa Debate,’ which will be organized by the Ministry of Economy in collaboration with Invest Africa, a business network promoting trade and investment in the African continent. The event will take place on October 31, 2024, in Dubai, providing a prominent platform to explore and take advantage of the emerging economic opportunities along the UAE- and broader Gulf-Africa trade and investment corridor.

The Africa Debate - UAE will bring together global companies, private and public investment bodies, thought leaders, and policymakers, in a series of discussions on strengthening trade and investment relations between the UAE and Africa in 2024 and beyond. The UAE is hosting the event within the framework of its growing economic and trade relations with the African countries. The UAE is also the largest GCC investor in Africa. The forum had 10 successful editions in London before coming to the UAE.

H.E. Juma Al Kait, Assistant Undersecretary for International Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Economy, said: “The UAE has long recognized the strategic importance of Africa as a key trade and investment partner. By collaborating with Invest Africa, we aim to deepen our engagement with African markets and explore new avenues for economic cooperation. ‘The Africa Debate’ has already established itself as a premier platform for promoting Africa-forward initiatives and investment. We look forward to welcoming 300+ vetted industry leaders to advance UAE-Africa partnerships and drive mutual growth.”

Chantelé Carrington, Chief Executive Officer, Invest Africa, said: "Our partnership with the UAE Ministry of Economy reflects our commitment to facilitating effective business linkages and promoting trade and mutual investment between the UAE and Africa. The Africa Debate - UAE will highlight investment opportunities and will serve as an effective platform for dialogue and cooperation between the two sides, especially as the UAE is the fourth largest global investor in Africa. We are excited to work with our UAE government partners to strengthen business linkages across the continent, especially at this critical stage of Africa's growth journey."

Fruitful debates

The Africa Debate - UAE will feature a series of panel discussions on enhancing opportunities for cooperation in many economic sectors, including financial services, logistics, improved supply chain, as well as energy, infrastructure, ICT and digital transformation, and encouraging investors and entrepreneurs to expand and invest in these critical sectors.





