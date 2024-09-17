Mexico’S Investment Grade Loss Could Trigger Billions In Additional Debt Costs

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico faces a potential crisis as its grade rating hangs in the balance.



The civil organization México Evalúa warns of severe consequences if the country loses its coveted status. This development stems from recent judicial reforms and proposed changes to autonomous agencies.



México Evalú estimates that annual debt servicing costs could surge by 14 to 73 billion pesos ($3.71 billion) if Mexico's credit rating drops. This increase would significantly strain the national budget, diverting funds from crucial sectors.



Financial markets closely monitor credit ratings assigned by agencies like Moody's, Fitch, and Standard & Poor's. Lower ratings typically result in higher interest rates for government borrowing.



This relationship underscores the importance of maintaining investor confidence. A country loses its investment grade status when two rating agencies classify it below the investment level.







This downgrade can trigger capital flight and further increase borrowing costs. Many international low-risk investment funds are legally required to invest only in countries with investment-grade ratings.



The approval of judicial reforms has sparked public protests and raised concerns among rating agencies. Moody's warned that these changes could weaken institutional checks and balances, affecting Mexico 's economic and fiscal strength.

Economic Challenges and Transition in Mexico

S&P analyst Joydeep Mukherji echoed these concerns, noting potential negative impacts on both sovereign and Pemex ratings. As Mexico prepares for a new administration under Claudia Sheinbaum, economic challenges loom large.



The finance ministry projects a GDP growth of 2.1% for 2025, lower than the current year's estimate. Inflation is expected to return to the central bank's target range of 3%.



Sheinbaum will inherit a record public deficit of 5.9% of GDP. Her administration aims to reduce this to 3-3.5% without implementing tax reforms.



This ambitious goal faces skepticism from civil society experts who advocate for comprehensive fiscal changes. The coming months will be crucial as Mexico navigates these economic challenges.



The government's ability to maintain investor confidence and implement effective fiscal policies will shape the country's financial future.

