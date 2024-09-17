(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Half-Earth Day® 2024 – As the global demand surges amidst the escalating climate crisis, the need for innovative solutions to balance energy production and environmental preservation has never been more urgent.

EarthX is hosting a Half-Earth Day® on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, TX, to tackle these critical challenges.

Former Texas Senator Kay Bailey Hutchinson will deliver a luncheon keynote address at the conference on energy security.

This one-day event, entitled "Maximizing Energy, Minimizing Environmental Impact: Shaping a Policy and Regulatory Strategy for the Future of Energy," will gather top leaders from across the energy sector, legal community, and government, as well as business and environmental stakeholders, to explore the future of energy with an eye on how November events may impact U.S. economic and regulatory policy. Conference planners intend this conference to be highly interactive--a conversation among all the speakers and the attendees. Our keynote luncheon speaker will be Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison.

The conference will be presented by EarthxLaw, Earth X's law advisory council, and co-presented by the Texas Energy Council and the Texas Energy & Climate Caucus. It is designed to offer anyone invested in the future of energy the opportunity not only to hear from, but also to engage in conversation with, leading experts about the policy and regulatory frameworks that will shape both the future of energy production and the strategies for safeguarding environmental protection and oversight.

Topics will include:



Determining an appropriate energy mix: What combination of energy sources are best poised to accelerate the renewable energy transition?



Calibrating the relative roles of government and the marketplace: What impact will ESG and net zero carbon policies, recent supreme court rulings (like Chevron) on government regulation, and technological and industrial innovation have on driving future energy production and distribution?



Maintaining grid reliability and resiliency: How will new innovations and investments in storage, infrastructure, disaster response and resiliency, and smart metering impact the future of the energy grid?

Overcoming barriers to energy production and distribution: What policy, permitting, infrastructure, and environmentally protective actions can be taken to facilitate energy production and distribution?

This conversation will be held during Half-Earth Day®, EarthX's celebration to mark the mid-way point to Earth Day. The event will set the stage for continued discussions at the Futures of Energy Conference to be held on Earth Day during Earthx2025, which takes place April 21-25.

The Half-Earth Day® conference will also include networking opportunities and a luncheon keynote (keynote announcement pending), and it will be capped-off with an unique off-site evening reception and celebration.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Time: 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM; Evening Celebration: 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Location: Hilton Anatole, Dallas, TX

Conference Registration:

Offsite Half-Earth Day® Celebration Registration:

About EarthX:

EarthX is a global environmental non-profit founded to inform, inspire, and drive impact towards securing a sustainable future for the planet. We apply an integrated and interdisciplinary approach, creating events, media, education, and public advocacy initiatives to galvanize awareness and action around key ecological and economic challenges.

EarthX was founded in 2010 as Earth Day Dallas in an effort to increase environmental awareness in the local community. From 2010 to 2023, EarthX convened EarthX EXPO, the world's largest green gathering in the days surrounding Earth Day in April. EarthX's conferences and events convene governments, business and NGO leaders and a diverse array of attendees to cut across industry and political silos to bridge perspectives, leverage expertise, and foster multi-partisan collaboration that drives progress toward environmental solutions.

*Half-Earth Day is a registered trademark of the E.O. Wilson Foundation.

SOURCE EarthX

