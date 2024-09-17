Bangladesh interim govt boss strongly advices religious harmony

(MENAFN) In a bid to address growing concerns over communal violence, Bangladesh's interim chief, Mohammed Yunus, has urged the nation to uphold religious harmony. Yunus, who took office as chief advisor on August 8 following the resignation of former Prime Hasina, emphasized that any actions undermining social order or religious peace will be met with strict consequences.



Addressing the nation on Thursday, Yunus called for restraint and warned against taking the law into one's own hands. "No one should take the law into their own hands. If anyone creates disorder in society by doing so, we will definitely bring them under punishment," Yunus said, as reported by the Dhaka Tribune. He reiterated his commitment to building a "democratic Bangladesh" for future generations.



Yunus's remarks come in the wake of significant unrest in Bangladesh. The political turmoil began with student protests over discriminatory job reservations for veterans' relatives, which escalated into widespread violence. The clashes between demonstrators and security forces have resulted in approximately 600 deaths.



Amid this turmoil, there have been troubling reports of violence targeting minorities, particularly Hindus, who make up around 9 percent of the Bangladeshi population. The international community has expressed concern, with rights organizations and diplomats highlighting the severity of the situation. In response, India has established a special committee to monitor the situation, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on Yunus to ensure the safety of the affected communities.



Adding to the complexity of the situation, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was expected to travel to the United Kingdom after her resignation, remains in India. Her continued presence there has further complicated diplomatic efforts between New Delhi and the interim government in Dhaka, affecting the bilateral relationship between the two nations.



As Bangladesh navigates this period of instability, Yunus's leadership and the interim government's actions will be closely scrutinized to ensure that the nation remains on a path towards stability and peace.

