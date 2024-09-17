Forwardlane Appoints Industry Leader As New President

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ares Wealth, Black Creek, and OppenheimerFunds Veteran Joins During AI Inflection Point

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForwardLane , the premier data analytics and AI tailored for wealth and asset managers, proudly announces the appointment of Eric Johnson as its new president, effective immediately. Johnson, a highly esteemed leader, brings over three decades of unparalleled expertise in technology, data, and sales leadership.



“Eric is a visionary with a track record in innovation, business development, and profound industry knowledge,” said Nathan Stevenson, CEO of ForwardLane.“As AI tools and services gain widespread adoption-a field we've been pioneering since 2015-Eric's extensive experience in technology and sales is exactly what we need to propel ForwardLane to new heights. We are confident that Eric, alongside our leadership team, will drive the execution of our strategy and capitalize on the growing demand for AI-driven sales and marketing solutions.”

Johnson's career is marked by his versatility and success in leading large sales, technology, and data teams within asset management firms. Most recently, he served as the Head of Technology, Data, and Innovation at Ares Wealth Management, where he spearheaded the modernization of their sales and marketing platform. Prior to that, he was the CTO at Black Creek Group and spent two decades at OppenheimerFunds, holding senior roles in both sales and technology, and playing a pivotal role in the company's transformation.

“I am excited to join ForwardLane at such a pivotal moment,” said Johnson.“Having admired both Nathan and ForwardLane's innovative approach for many years, it is an honor to step into this leadership role. ForwardLane's history of pioneering technologies has revolutionized client engagement in the financial services industry, and I am eager to work with this exceptional team to accelerate our growth and deliver value to our customers and shareholders.”

Johnson holds a BA in Political Science from the University of California Berkeley and an MBA from the University of Southern California.

