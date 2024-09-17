Humm Introduces Ruby Red Grapefruit, The Latest Addition To The World's First And Only Whole30 Approved® Kombucha Collection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEND, Ore., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Humm , the pioneer in low and zero-sugar kombucha and gut beverages, proudly unveils its newest flavor, Ruby Red Grapefruit . With this launch, Humm strengthens its position as the world's first and only kombucha brand with a Whole30 Approved® offering, featuring five Whole30 Approved® flavors.

Humm's distinction in the market lies in its proprietary fermentation process, which uses organic fruit juice in fermentation and sweetening, leaving a final product without any added sugars.

This method ensures compliance with Whole30 standards while delivering a delicious, healthful probiotic beverage packed with benefits.

"Our mission has always been to create refreshing, delicious, and health-conscious beverages that support our consumers' wellbeing and we are delighted to continue working alongside Whole30 to deliver Whole30-compliant options to consumers," said Mike Quinones, Chief Marketing Officer, SYSTM Foods. "Our best-selling Whole30 line offers a better, lower-sugar alternative to traditional kombuchas that not only taste great, but genuinely benefit consumers and fit into their lifestyle choices."

Whole30 is a 30-day elimination and reintroduction program designed to help people improve their health, create new dietary habits, and change their emotional relationship with food.

New York Times best-selling author, CEO, and co-founder of Whole30, Melissa Urban added, "Kombucha is a Whole30 staple, and our huge community is fiercely loyal to Humm both during and after their program. Their delicious flavors and gut-friendly ingredients help Whole30 participants stay social, break the after-work wine habit, and stick to their Whole30 commitment in a festive and tasty way."

Key features include:



Certified organic

2 billion probiotics per 12 oz

Sweetened with only organic fruit juice (no added sugars)

Vitamin B12 to support energy

Five Whole30 Approved flavors: Ruby Red Grapefruit, Strawberry Blossom, Mango Lemon, Mixed Berry, and Cherry Limeade MSRP: $2.99 ea.

Humm Ruby Red Grapefruit is available at Sprouts nationwide, and the entire Humm line of Whole30-approved flavors is available online at HummKombucha and Amazon.

About Humm Kombucha

Headquartered in Bend, Oregon, Humm is the world's most drinkable kombucha and a fan favorite among families, athletes, and wellness seekers. Founded in 2009 by kombucha enthusiasts Jamie Danek and Michelle Mitchell, the company is one of the largest, fastest-growing, and beloved brands. From the company's early days brewing in the founders' kitchen through its movement to a full-scale brewery, Humm Kombucha has remained focused on taste, accessibility, and overall wellness because health and happiness go hand-in-hand. Visit Humm Kombucha online at hummkombucha .

About SYSTM Foods

SYSTM Foods, a joint venture between SYSTM Brands and GroundForce Capital, is a privately held modern beverage brand platform. SYSTM Foods acquires and operates beverage brands that bring today's consumers better-for-you organic and functional products created for healthier living. Its portfolio includes organic and plant-powered functional beverage brand REBBL ® , along with

Chameleon Organic Coffee ® , the original purveyors of consciously-crafted bottled cold-brew coffee, and Humm ® Kombucha , the pioneer in low and no-sugar kombucha. For more information, visit .

About Whole30 ®

Whole30 is a 30-day structured elimination and reintroduction program recognized by many dietitians and medical professionals as the gold standard for identifying food sensitivities. The Whole30 was created in 2009 by co-founder and CEO Melissa Urban, an eight-time New York Times best-selling author. The Whole30 Approved® trademark is licensed to more than 130 innovative health and lifestyle brands for its endorsement strength, community recognition, and persuasive purchasing power. Whole30 has a combined social media base of more than 4.4 million fans and followers. For more information, visit

whole30 .

SOURCE HUMM KOMBUCHA

