Recast Software Unveils Enhanced Intune And Copilot Capabilities In Partnership With Microsoft

Intune. These innovations will make endpoint management more seamless and efficient for IT teams, supporting the modern workplace vision and advancing Unified Endpoint Management. Recast Software's commitment to being a premier partner in the Microsoft ecosystem ensures that IT administrators have the tools they need to maintain secure, compliant, and efficient environments, whether managing devices on-premises or in the cloud.

Revolutionizing Intune Management with Right Click Tools

The integration of Recast Software's popular Right Click Tools into Microsoft Intune marks a significant leap forward in device management. With over 60 million endpoints already supported by Right Click Tools, IT administrators can now access a familiar and powerful set of tools directly within the Intune interface, streamlining workflows and reducing the need to switch between platforms. This browser add-on allows users to execute the same menu of features previously available only in Configuration Manager, directly from their Intune-managed devices.

With Right Click Tools for Intune, tasks like device management, Kiosk Manager, and Recast Automation are more accessible than ever, empowering IT teams to efficiently manage devices without the need for Configuration Manager. This integration provides the same powerful device management features users have come to rely on, now extended to Intune's cloud-based environment.

Introducing Recast Copilot for Security Plugin

Recast Software is proud to unveil the Recast Copilot for Security plugin, a powerful AI-driven tool that integrates seamlessly with Microsoft's Copilot for Security. This plugin provides IT administrators with advanced, actionable insights tailored to their specific environments, making endpoint management more efficient and secure.

By leveraging the comprehensive data collected by Recast Software, IT teams can receive instant, informed responses to key security queries, enhancing their ability to protect and manage devices. This integration empowers proactive security operations, giving administrators the intelligence they need at their fingertips.

Application Manager for Intune: Simplifying Third-Party Application Management

Recast Software now brings the same powerful application patching capabilities within Configuration Manager to Intune. Application Manager for Intune includes all the features users have come to expect, enabling seamless application management across your entire device fleet.

With Application Manager for Intune, IT teams can easily manage application lifecycles, from deployment to retirement, ensuring that applications are up to date and compliant across all devices, whether they are managed on-premises or through the cloud. A key advantage of Application Manager is access to our industry-leading catalog of over 2,500 third-party applications. This robust library allows IT teams to automate software updates, streamline operations, and mitigate cybersecurity threats, making Application Manager an essential tool for organizations utilizing Intune, Microsoft Configuration Manager, or WSUS.

Looking Ahead: Recast Software's Commitment to Continuous Improvement

As organizations increasingly adopt cloud-based solutions like Intune, Recast Software remains committed to delivering tools that enhance productivity, security, and compliance. The company is in lockstep with Microsoft, continuously developing and rolling out new features to support the evolving needs of IT teams.

"We are dedicated to delivering tools that empower IT teams to streamline management and security across their environments," said Will Teevan, CEO of Recast Software. "With these new capabilities, we're ensuring that IT administrators can confidently manage their environments, whether they are on-premises, cloud-based, or co-managed, contributing to a cohesive Unified Endpoint Management strategy."

