'PR Exercise': Congress Hits Out At Modi Govt's 'Diversionary' 100 Days Celebrations

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) General Secretary K.C. Venugopal on Tuesday hit out at the ongoing celebrations of the 100 days of the Modi government, citing several "disasters" for the country and its people and policy reversals during this period.

“During the election campaign, PM Modi boldly said that he had a grand 100-day agenda. As we look back at the 100 days of the NDA government, we see a whole host of disasters, reversals and a directionless that is completely failing the people of India", he said in a post on X.

"Only a brief scan of the major events since June 4th will tell you how disastrous this regime has already been: 1.⁠ ⁠Manipur is still on fire, with advanced weapons like rocket launchers and drones being used by militants 2.⁠ ⁠After the NEET-UG fiasco, multiple examinations have been cancelled due to paper leaks 3.⁠ ⁠38 railway accidents since June 2024 4.⁠ ⁠A disastrous budget that levied fresh taxes on the middle class 5.⁠ ⁠Lateral entry scheme that would be the first step towards destroying reservations."

"There is still no vision to solve the unemployment crisis, rural distress or skyrocketing price rise that the ordinary citizen is suffering from. All that the government can do is create fake PR and spread falsehood and hatred to divert attention. But the people have completely lost faith in the regime and the current trajectory suggests that this NDA government will only prolong the misery of the common man", he added.

The Narendra Modi government completed 100 days in office on September 17, which also coincided with his birthday which is being celebrated as 'Seva Diwas'.

On Tuesday, PM Modi was in Odisha where he interacted with the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) in the Sabar Sahi slum area of the state capital and was to launch the state government's flagship social welfare scheme 'Subhadra'.