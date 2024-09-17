Refurbished E-Bikes Now Available For Company Bike Leasing / Sustainable Mobility: Rebike And Businessbike Give E-Bikes A Second Life

(MENAFN- Pressat) Kempten. At last, used and professionally refurbished e-bikes become available in the popular company bike leasing programme. Rebike, Germany's largest e-bike refurbisher, and BusinessBike, a company leasing specialist, are creating a real circular with this offer – and a cheap and sustainable alternative. Customers benefit in many ways: the offer is large – and the refurbished e-bikes in the company bike leasing programme are already available in Germany at rebike/de/business-bike .

Employees get an attractive alternative when looking for an e-bike: from now on, BusinessBike's company bike leasing programme will also include refurbished models from the German market leader Rebike. This means that the advantages of a refurbished e-bike can now be combined with those of a company bike. E-bikes that are returned to BusinessBike after the end of the leasing contract are professionally refurbished by Rebike in their Premium Refurbishment Programme. After the process, which involves over 100 steps, the e-bikes are as good as new and up to 40% cheaper than buying a new one. They are now being offered again in the company bike leasing programme and are getting a second lease of life, so to speak – customers save again compared to buying directly. The process can be completed on the rebike website.

At the same time, the cooperation is a real milestone for sustainable and circular economy: the two companies are closing a real cycle. Thanks to the high quality standards of Rebike's premium refurbishment, a multiple cycle of refurbishment and leasing is also possible – a real win-win situation for the environment and for all e-bikers.

Sustainable consumption: re-use of e-bikes

Re-use has been a trend for smartphones and laptops for a long time already. But 37% of all prospective buyers can also imagine buying a refurbished e-bike (Focus E-Bike Study 2023) – for sustainability reasons and thanks to a growing range of offers.

"We are seeing more and more people thinking about the impact of their purchasing behaviour and looking for alternatives. Especially with e-bikes, refurbishment and reuse is a very smart choice: customers get a technically equivalent product at a significantly lower price, while also protecting the environment. Reuse is therefore a trend, and refurbished e-bikes will soon be part of the standard range in the bicycle industry. We are now taking the next step with our partner BusinessBike: switching to a refurbished e-bike will become even more attractive with company bike leasing. Our customers benefit in many ways – and e-bikes will be used for much longer," explains Rebike CEO and co-founder Thomas Bernik.

This opinion is shared by Rolf Höring, Managing Director of BusinessBike: "The collaboration with Rebike is another milestone on our journey to make the bicycle an environmentally friendly alternative that is easily accessible to as many people as possible, while making a positive contribution to our planet. Sustainability and circularity are central to our mission. That's why we are delighted to be able to give a second lease of life to bikes that have been returned from company bike leasing programmes. Every refurbished e-bike that finds a new owner saves resources and is a step towards a greener future."

About Rebike Mobility

Rebike Mobility is Germany's largest recommerce company for e-bikes and operates Europe's largest and most modern e-bike refurbishment centre. The Munich-based company sells refurbished e-bikes from well-known brand manufacturers via the online platform rebike, via second-use marketplaces of partners such as Decathlon and eBay, as well as via the service bike leasing programme of BusinessBike and in its own flagship stores in Munich, Frankfurt am Main and Oberstdorf.

Rebike takes over large quantities of used e-bikes from well-known leasing companies and dealers and extends their lifespan through professional reconditioning. Every year, around 15,000 e-bikes are given a general overhaul in a refurbishment process developed in-house and certified by TÜV Rheinland. Customers benefit from a wide range of models, affordable prices and professional customer service. Rebike offers an attractive alternative to buying new bikes and, with its circular business model, contributes to the mobility transition, climate protection and the conservation of limited resources. The company was founded in 2018 by managing directors Thomas Bernik and Sven Erger and employs around 120 people at its locations in Munich, Kempten, Oberstdorf and Frankfurt am Main. The company's portfolio also includes the ebike-abo e-bike subscription service.

About BusinessBike

BusinessBike GmbH is one of the leading providers of company bike leasing in Germany. Since 2019, BusinessBike has been part of the Dutch Pon, Europe's largest bicycle manufacturer with international brands such as Kalkhoff, Cervélo, Focus and Gazelle. With the real-time portal, which has been recognised as the best leasing portal in Germany on several occasions, BusinessBike organises the provision of company bikes between companies and employees quickly, easily and digitally: employees can choose their dream bike online or in a specialist shop, with a free choice of brands, and companies lease the company bikes and provide them to their employees for private and professional use. Everyone benefits! Thanks to the tax benefits of company bike leasing, employees can save up to 40% on a salary conversion compared to direct purchase. As a salary supplement, the company bike is even tax-free and free of charge for employees. BusinessBike is free of charge for specialist dealers and companies. With strong partners at its side, BusinessBike offers the only 100% leasing on the market – for all-round protection without risk. Over 50,000 companies from all sectors with over 4 million employees already rely on BusinessBike. For more information, visit

