عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Djibouti PM Meets QFFD Acting Director-General

Djibouti PM Meets QFFD Acting Director-General


9/17/2024 2:24:41 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Prime Minister of the Republic of Djibouti H E Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed met with Acting Director-General of the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), Sultan bin Ahmed Al Aseeri, during His Excellency's visit to the country. they discussed topics of common interest within the scope of future projects and ways to support and develop them.

MENAFN17092024000063011010ID1108681147


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search