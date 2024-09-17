Djibouti PM Meets QFFD Acting Director-General

Prime of the Republic of Djibouti H E Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed met with Acting Director-General of the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), Sultan bin Ahmed Al Aseeri, during His Excellency's visit to the country. they discussed topics of common interest within the scope of future projects and ways to support and develop them.

