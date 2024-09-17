عربي


State Department: We Always Consider Opportunities To Bring Azerbaijani, Armenian Fms Together


9/17/2024 12:17:36 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "We are always considering the possibilities of bringing the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia together."

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said these words in response to a question about plans for a meeting of foreign ministers within the framework of the UN General Assembly in New York. He added that there is currently no information about the meeting.

"We continue to support both countries in reaching a lasting and decent peace agreement. The parties have made significant progress in concluding the peace agreement. We are committed to supporting you in any way we can, including meeting arrangements if that helps."

AzerNews

