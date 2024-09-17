State Department: We Always Consider Opportunities To Bring Azerbaijani, Armenian Fms Together
9/17/2024 12:17:36 AM
"We are always considering the possibilities of bringing the
foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia together."
US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said these words in
response to a question about plans for a meeting of foreign
ministers within the framework of the UN General Assembly in New
York. He added that there is currently no information about the
meeting.
"We continue to support both countries in reaching a lasting and
decent peace agreement. The parties have made significant progress
in concluding the peace agreement. We are committed to supporting
you in any way we can, including meeting arrangements if that
helps."
