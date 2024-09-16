Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Concrete Chute Attachment With Spout For Efficiently Pouring Concrete

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Andrey T. of Woodburn, OR is the creator of Andy's Curb Chute, an attachment for concrete chutes that makes the concrete pouring process easier and cleaner. The attachment is triangular and features a pair of hooks that connect directly to the pouring chute. The base of the attachment (i.e., the spout) directs concrete into a targeted area as it flows down the chute.By ensuring concrete flows down into its desired area, the attachment makes it much easier to pour curbs and ensure concrete is distributed evenly within the curb wall. Ultimately, the attachment eliminates the need to use plywood and other makeshift barriers to prevent concrete from spilling.Several different attachments for concrete trucks are currently available to make concrete pouring easier and more precise; however, these attachments are often expensive and frustrating to operate. Products like hoppers, spinners or rotators, chute vibrators, and hydraulic chutes can be used to better pour concrete into a specific area, but they may not offer enough efficiency when pouring concrete into tight spaces or complex forms.Andy's Curb Chute is a much more versatile option compared to current market items that is simple, easy, and highly effective at directing concrete into a curb wall via its spout. The durable hooks are universal and can be attached to any concrete truck chute. The invention is innovative and would significantly enhance any manufacturer's product line.Andrey filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Andy's Curb Chute product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in Andy's Curb Chute can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

