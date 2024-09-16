Coolerx Wins Consecutive Digiday Technology Awards For 'Best In-Store Technology'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Innovative AI-enabled was selected for powering captivating, immersive in-store experiences

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CoolerX (formerly Cooler Screens), the leading innovator in software powering in-store retail and merchandising, today announced that it has been named the winner of the 2024 Digiday Technology Award in the "Best In-Store Technology" category for the second consecutive year. This recognition honors CoolerX's innovative AI-driven solution that transforms in-store consumer experiences and drives measurable performance for retailers and brands.CoolerX's AI-powered technology connects consumer intent with the most relevant content, enabling better in-store media and merchandising. CoolerX was recognized by Digiday for its partnership with Ben & Jerry's driving incremental sales and return on ad spend through highly-relevant in-store retail media."We are incredibly proud to once again be recognized by the Digiday Technology Awards," said Arsen Avakian, co-founder and CEO of CoolerX. "This award reinforces our dedication to improving the in-store experience through innovative technology that benefits consumers, brands and retailers. Our AI-enabled platform continues to set the standard for retail media and merchandising, driving both relevancy and performance."The Digiday Technology Awards celebrate companies that are modernizing media and marketing through cutting-edge technology. CoolerX's One Store One Platform solution has been at the forefront of this innovation, seamlessly integrating digital surfaces in brick-and-mortar stores to create engaging and impactful shopping experiences. The platform utilizes AI to adapt content based on shopper behavior and context, without the use of personal information, preserving privacy while enhancing the retail environment.As the leading retail media and merchandising platform, CoolerX's technology is utilized by major retailers such as Kroger, Giant Eagle's GetGo, Chevron, and others. CoolerX has expanded its offerings with a new self-service platform, giving retailers more control to optimize their in-store media and merchandising strategies.For more information on the 2024 Digiday Technology Awards and the full list of winners, visit the Digiday website here .About CoolerXCoolerX is the first-to-market technology company powering the transformational possibilities of digital in-store retail media and merchandising. CoolerX created smart screen software that seamlessly integrates into new or existing screens in stores. The company's AI-driven software solution allows retailers to create in-store digital experiences for shoppers, and for brands to reach them on dynamic smart screens that adapt to consumer behavior and data-driven context at the point of decision. With the majority of purchases still taking place in brick-and-mortar stores, CoolerX enables retailers to digitize and improve in-store consumer experiences and expand their retail media business in physical stores, while allowing brands to drive sales and build brand equity. Partners include leading retailers such as Kroger, Giant Eagle's GetGo convenience stores, Chevron, and Areas. For more information, please visit coolerscreens .

