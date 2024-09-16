China’S Steel Dominance Forces Closure Of Chile’S Largest Steelmaker

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the early hours of Monday, September 16, 2024, Huachipato, Chile's largest steelmaker, extinguished its furnace after 74 years of operation.



The company's closure marks the end of an era in Chilean steel production, brought about by fierce competition from Chinese imports.



Jean Paul Sauré, Huachipato's general manager, confirmed the shutdown of Blast Furnace 2, where non-recycled steel production began.



He described it as a dignified and emblematic end to a significant chapter in Chilean steel history.



Workers extinguished the furnace's flame at 02:30 local time (05:30 GMT), and Fernando Orellana, president of Union 2, confirmed this action. Orellana called it a dark and sad day for all Huachipato workers.



The closure affects 2,700 direct employees and contractors, as well as 20,000 people indirectly linked to the company.







Huachipato had been a major economic driver in Talcahuano since its establishment in 1950.



Chinese steel, flooding global markets at prices 40% lower than domestic production, ultimately led to Huachipato's downfall.

The company sought survival by demanding surcharges on Chinese imports, and an Anti-Distortion Commission granted these in April.



However, these measures proved insufficient to offset the $700 million in losses accumulated since 2019.



Sauré expressed the difficulty of the decision, stating that the company had done everything possible to avoid closure.



Huachipato, located in Talcahuano, 500 km south of Santiago, produced 800,000 tons of steel annually, primarily supplying the mining industry. It was Chile's only non-recycled steel producer.



Over the past two decades, China's share in the global steel market has surged from 15% to 54%. In Latin America, steel imports grew by a record 44% in 2023, exceeding 10 million tons.



This closure highlights the challenges faced by traditional industries in the face of global competition and changing market dynamics.



It serves as a stark reminder of the economic shifts reshaping industries worldwide and why many nations united against Chinese market disruption.

