Eid-Ul-Fitr Festivities In Full Swing As People Throng Mosques, Dargahs To Offer Namaz

In the capital, a large crowd assembled at Jama Masjid to offer Namaz. Security arrangements were heightened to ensure the festival remained peaceful.

"On this holy occasion, I wish everyone Eid Mubarak. The situation is peaceful, and everyone is celebrating with harmony," a local devotee at Jama Masjid told IANS.

Another worshipper, speaking to IANS, said, "The atmosphere is really wonderful. With this Eid, Ramadan has come to an end, and we are celebrating with enthusiasm."

Across Uttar Pradesh, people gathered at mosques to mark the occasion. In Hardoi, prayers were offered at an Eidgah, with people rejoicing on the last day of the holy month.

"The Eid prayers were offered very smoothly, and the atmosphere was truly wonderful. There is peace and harmony everywhere," a local told IANS.

In Sambhal, people gathered at various mosques while police forces were stationed outside to maintain order.