ICYMI: Americorps Leads Biden-Harris Administration And Americans’ Volunteer Efforts On 9/11 Day Of Service And Remembrance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Americans across the country come together to honor the tragic on the 9/11 Day of Service

Washington, DC, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, Sept. 11, AmeriCorps, the agency for national service and volunteering, led the annual 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance to honor the lives lost due to the attacks and the heroic acts of Americans in response. From packing meals to cleaning cemeteries, thousands of Americans nationwide volunteered in their communities to remember 9/11.

AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith traveled to Alexandria, Va., to participate in a cemetery and headstone cleanup at the Alexandria National Cemetery. Later in the day, CEO Smith was joined by US Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) , US Senator Laphonza Butler (D-CA), Representative Seth Moulton (MA-06), Representative Don Davis (NC-01) , Representative Chris DeLuzio (PA-17) and hundreds of volunteers to pack meals with AmeriCorps and 9/11 Day in Washington, DC.

“Every year, Americans from all across the country come together through service to honor the lives lost during the tragic terrorist attacks on 9/11,” said Michael D. Smith, CEO, AmeriCorps. “Twenty-three years ago, people mobilized nationwide to support those affected by these attacks, revealing the American spirit of giving back. We can see that spirit today in the people who stepped up and showed up for our country this year.”

Other Biden-Harris administration, elected officials and national service leaders joined AmeriCorps and 9/11 Day, for service projects in communities across the nation. In 21 cities, elected leaders and more than 30,000 volunteers packed more than 8.6 million meals to be distributed to local food banks. Participating officials included:



Minn. Governor Tim Walz, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flannigan and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, who joined AmeriCorps members, Serve Minnesota and volunteers to pack nearly 250,000 meals in St. Paul, Minn. For Second Harvest Heartland.

Governor Katie Hobbs of Arizona who packed meals alongside St. Mary's Food Bank, United Food Bank and hundreds of volunteers in Phoenix.

Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado of New York who joined AmeriCorps and community members to pack meals hosted by the Intrepid Museum.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval who packed meals to honor the Americans and responders lost during 9/11.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones , who joined by her staff and volunteers, served with the St. Louis Foodbank to pack meals for people in Missouri.

Mayor Matt Mahan of San Jose who joined San Jose State University and volunteers to pack more than 200,000 meals for Second Harvest of Silicon Valley. Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrel who packed more than 260,000 meals alongside volunteers for Food Lifeline, honoring the lives lost and supporting those in need.

Officials found other ways to participate in the day of service, including:



Wis. Governor Tony Evers , alongside Wis. Department of Administration , Department of Natural Resources and volunteers, participated in beautification of Lake Kegonsa State Park to remember and honor 9/11. Wash. Governor Jay Inslee proclaimed September 11, 2024, a day of service and remembrance, encouraging Washingtonians to honor the fallen through service.

###

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation's most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency places more than 200,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term or one-time volunteers. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov .

AmeriCorps offers opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds to be a part of the national service community, grow personally and professionally and receive benefits for their service.

Attachment

AmeriCorps CEO and Representative Seth Moulton (MA-06) packing meals for 9/11 Day of Service

CONTACT: National Service Press Office AmeriCorps (202) 766-2848 ...