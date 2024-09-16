Conkay Medical Systems Adds Top Cardiologist To Advisory Board, Moves To Larger Headquarters

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Paul SorajjaPLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ConKay Medical Systems , a medtech start-up developing a unique device for treating patients suffering from valvular regurgitation, today announced that it has added top interventional cardiologist Dr. Paul Sorajja to its scientific advisory board. The company has also moved its headquarters to a larger office space in Pleasanton, California, to support its continued growth.ConKay is working to help the more than 100 million people who suffer from valvular regurgitation, which occurs when one of a person's heart valves fails to close tightly and allows blood to flow backward. The life-threatening condition includes symptoms such as shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain and fluttering heartbeat.Traditional treatments have severe limitations or require patients to remain on undesirable medications, including blood thinners and diuretics. ConKay has developed a one-size-fits-all annular repair catheter system focused on the tricuspid valve that replicates effective surgical treatments without the risks of open-heart surgery. Surgical tricuspid annuloplasty procedures have been the preferred treatment for functional TR in patients, but they require open-heart surgery and are associated with in-hospital mortality risks and extended hospital stays.“Our patients with tricuspid regurgitation need a transcatheter solution that matches the long-established surgical predicate of tricuspid annuloplasty, and ConKay's unique technology has the potential to do just that,” said Dr. Sorajja, who serves as director of the Center for Valve & Structural Heart Disease at the Allina Health Minneapolis Heart Institute.“ConKay's technology will greatly expand the population of patients who can be treated for tricuspid regurgitation.”Dr. Sorajja served as part of the team in 2015 that performed the first transcatheter mitral valve replacement in the United States and is widely recognized as having the most experience worldwide with the procedure. He has also served as the national principal investigator for multiple tricuspid devices.“Dr. Sorajja's vast experience and commitment to using new technologies to improve patient care reinforces the strong promise of ConKay's innovations,” said ConKay Medical Systems Founder & CEO Albert Yuan.“His insights will be essential as we continue to work to offer solutions for patients suffering from tricuspid regurgitation who currently have no medical options.”ConKay's prestigious advisory board also includes Dr. Saibal Kar of Los Robles (CA) Regional Medical Center, Dr. Jamie McCabe of the University of Washington, Dr. Amit Vora of Yale University School of Medicine, and Dr. Hemal Gada of UPMC.The move into a larger headquarters follows ConKay closing an oversubscribed seed round in March.“Our new office space includes a first-rate R&D lab, positioning us perfectly for first-in-human studies,” Yuan said.“This is a significant milestone for us as we work to help heart patients.”About ConKay Medical Systems, Inc.ConKay Medical Systems is an early-stage medical device company advancing solutions to treat valvular regurgitation in patients with progressive heart failure. , LinkedIn

