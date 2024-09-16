Italy Set To Deliver Second SAMP/T Battery To ] Strengthen Ukraine's Air Defenses - Tajani

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Italian of Defense is currently preparing to send the second SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine to help protect the Ukrainian population.

Italian Foreign Antonio Tajani said this in an interview with Corriere della Sera, Ukrinform reports with reference to the MFA press service.

"We have provided Kyiv with military, civil, and aid without reservations, and we are now preparing to send the second Samp-T battery to protect the Ukrainian population. Zelensky has never asked for more than we are offering. Besides, we don't have the same weapons as the British or Americans," he said.

Zelensky, Meloni discuss/T supply to Ukraine

The minister believes it is necessary to stop Russia's onslaught.

Tajani also expressed hope that a "serious peace conference" could take place before the end of the year.

As reported earlier, the SAMP-T, also known as MAMBA, is a Franco-Italian system capable of simultaneously tracking dozens of air targets and intercepting 10 of them at the same time. This is the only European-made system capable of shooting down ballistic missiles.

Italy and France jointly handed over the first SAMP/T system to Ukraine in 2023.