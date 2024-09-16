"Restoring Hope Clinic Convoy Departs To Support Amputees In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Northern Jordan Valley, Sept. 16 (Petra)-- As part of the "Restore Hope" program, which was started by the Jordan - Arab (JAF) through the Royal Medical Services, to serve amputees in the Gaza Strip, a convoy of mobile clinics crossed Hussein Bridge on Monday and headed toward the Gaza Strip.During a meeting with representatives at the Sheikh Hussein Bridge site, Brigadier General Mustafa Al-Hayari, Director of Military Media, stated that the initiative, which is in accordance with royal directives, reflects the Jordanians' support for their brothers in the Gaza Strip to lessen their suffering as a result of the war they are facing.He continued by saying that the "Restore Hope" initiative, which has mobile clinics, intends to implant prosthetic limbs to help around 14,000 injured people including children who had their limbs severed during the Israeli attack. This will let them resume their lives, integrate back into society, and undergo rehabilitation.Al-Hayari clarified that in order to install as many prosthetic limbs as possible for those in need in Gaza, two mobile clinics that are fully outfitted with the tools needed to install new prosthetic limbs will be attached to Jordanian military field hospitals along with a medical team and specialized technical staff.He noted that the project's second phase, which started with training and preparing qualified cadres for the clinics, is represented by the convoy's arrival today on its way to the Gaza Strip. He also mentioned that the clinics will initially be attached to the Jordanian field hospital in Khan Yunis and will later be moved to the Jordanian field hospital Gaza/79 in northern Gaza. The project's final phase will involve carrying on with the clinics' operations in collaboration with local partners in the Gaza Strip.In contrast to other prosthetic limbs, Al-Hayari noted that the project's installation of contemporary prosthetic limbs can be completed in less than an hour, demonstrating that the new limbs are easily adjustable and that the injured person can make adjustments to them. This was considered when developing the technology for the modern limbs, which was done in collaboration with two specialized companies, because of the challenging transportation conditions faced by the people of the Gaza Strip and the growing number of amputees.Al-Hayari noted that the "Hakim" program will record the limb installation procedures in electronic medical records, allowing for electronic follow-up of the injured with Jordanian rehabilitation specialists.An individual's prosthetic limb installation is expected to cost about $1,400. The Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organization will finance this effort by buying the prosthetic limbs straight from manufacturers and distributing them to the mobile clinics.Al-Hayari disclosed plans to open a new field hospital in the Gaza Strip with a focus on obstetrics and gynecology, citing the pressing need for these medical and therapeutic services as well as the royal orders to carry out humanitarian efforts to aid the Gaza population.Brigadier General Al-Hayari verified that Jordanian hospitals are still serving our brothers in the Strip by treating over 50,000 cases at the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza/79, which brings the hospital's total number of cases treated since its founding in 2009 to 3.5 million, and 116 thousand cases at the Jordanian field hospital in Khan Yunis since last November.