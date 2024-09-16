Mannai Travel Opens New Office At Matar Kadeem

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Mannai has opened of its new office at Al Nuaimi Building in Matar Kadeem in Doha.

“This momentous event not only marks the launch of the state-of-the-art full-service travel management company but also heralds a new era in travel, with Mannai Travel's unwavering commitment to revolutionising the travel experience for their clients,” the company said in a release.

Since its founding in 1978, Mannai Travel has been a cornerstone of exceptional journey planning for residents of Qatar and international travelers alike. Expanding its horizons in 1995 with the establishment of Mannai Holidays, the agency has continuously offered unparalleled travel solutions to a comprehensive set of audience from the local Qatari population to a wide range of expatriates living in Qatar and the corporate world with solid partnerships with BCD Travel, Lufthansa City Centre and many more global suppliers around the globe to provide seamless and unforgettable travel experiences.

Airlines, hotels, tourism boards and Mannai Travel's suppliers and partners attended the opening ceremony along with Ehab Amin, senior vice-president, Qatar Airways who was the chief guest along with Khalid Mannai, vice chairman, Executive Committee of Mannai Corporation, Michael Deeter – CEO, Mannai Corporation and Santosh Krishnamoorthy, CFO, Mannai Corporation among others.

N.M. Shafiq, general manager, Mannai Travel Group said he wasoverwhelmed and excited to present Mannai Travel's new face to its customers and suppliers.

He said this was only the start and repositioning of Mannai Travel Group that was long due.

“Mannai Travel Group will keep on striving to offer innovative bespoke travel experiences to its leisure and corporate customers and professional service standards that Mannai Travel is known for,” Shafiq said.

“Mannai Travel's mission extends beyond just providing travel services; they aim to deliver exceptional and personalized experiences that inspire and delight clients worldwide.

“As a general sales representative for Europe Rail and partners with renowned travel brands like SOTC and Thomas Cook, Mannai Travel is equipped to offer outstanding travel experiences, particularly for those journeying to Europe.

“Having received over 100 awards from various airlines, hotels, tourism boards, and corporate clients, Mannai Travel's reputation for excellence is firmly established. Their unwavering commitment to exceeding client expectations through professional service and seamless travel arrangements continues to set them apart in the travel industry,” a company statement said.

