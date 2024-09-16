Protein Bar & Kitchen Takes Flight, Opening Multiple Airport Locations In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) As Better-For-You Dining Trends Rapidly Grow, Protein Bar & Kitchen takes their Menu to the Sky

The better-for-you, fast casual restaurant brand, Protein Bar & Kitchen , is soaring into airports across the country, growing brand awareness and elevating consumer's options. Protein Bar & Kitchen is now open and operating in Salt Lake City International, Chicago O'Hare, and New York LaGuardia Airport's Terminal C, with plans to open an additional location in the Boise, Idaho airport in 2025.

Protein Bar & Kitchen's O'Hare Airport Location

According to food trends from Abbott Nutrition experts, the main drivers behind 2024 nutrition trends include strength and longevity, personalization, and overall wellness. As pioneers in the fast casual better-for-you space, Protein Bar & Kitchen continues to meet these guidelines and remain at the forefront of protein-packed culinary innovation. The brand has developed its menu with 15+ protein options for every body, and a set of rotating flavors and ingredients across all dayparts to keep the menu fresh and exciting.

As the demand for better-for-you fast casual brands continues to grow, consumers are seeking healthier options to be easily available at airport locations, too. Shared below are details of each new location:

LaGuardia Airport – Opened 9/24 in Terminal C







First location to offer espresso and espresso beverage menu, plus the brand's newest smoothie, Gr8 Greens, for travelers looking for an extra health boost.

Operated by Shree, an ACDBE-owned company. O'Hare Airport – Opened 8/15 in Terminal 5







Since opening, the location has seen the highest sales volume restaurant in the entire restaurant group.



The location is currently performing above initial projections.

This location is a company-owned store in partnership with ACDBE-owned BT Express and DCGG Salt Lake City International Airport- Opened in November in Concourse A







Highest Performing brand in the concourse they are located.



The location is currently performing above initial projections.

Operated by OHM. Boise Airport – Opening in 2025







Protein Bar & Kitchen will be a part of a complete revamp of shops and restaurants coming to Idaho airport. This location will be operated by Delaware North Companies.

According to the 2024 IFA Economic Outlook Report , the number of franchise establishments in the QSR industry are forecasted to increase by 2.2% this year and the economic output is expected to reach $301B. With this impressive projected growth, Protein Bar & Kitchen is seeing an increased interest in its franchise opportunity

from aspiring and existing entrepreneurs.

"As consumer demand continues to rise for protein-packed, healthy meal options, people are taking note of what Protein Bar & Kitchen has to offer," said Jeff Drake, CEO . "The all-day power of protein is just as important when traveling, and we are thrilled to showcase our menu to the millions of people who travel daily."

Protein Bar & Kitchen is proudly a member of the Airport Minority Advisory Council (AMAC), the only national, non-profit trade association dedicated to promoting the full participation of minority-owned, women-owned and disadvantaged business enterprises. As an organization, they are open to working with ACDBE (Airport Disadvantage Business Enterprise Program) and SBE (Small Business Enterprise) companies and have become a great opportunity with its streamlined kitchen equipment package that has low build-out costs and flexible footprints.



Protein Bar & Kitchen began strategic franchising efforts with their refined store prototype that offers a smaller footprint along with a seamless dine-in, carry-out, delivery, mobile app + online ordering and catering customer experience. With a leadership team bosting over 90 years of collective experience, Protein Bar & Kitchen has positioned itself as an emerging leader in the space. However, it is more than a better-for-you fast casual concept – Protein Bar & Kitchen is an active lifestyle brand that extends far outside its four walls.

Year-over-year Chicago store sales were up 27%, as well as continued suburban growth with a sales increase of 17% in 2023. As consumers continue to prioritize healthy options, Protein Bar & Kitchen stakes its claim as the restaurant of choice for unique and flavorful protein shakes, smoothies and food with new menu innovations and limited-time-offers set to debut throughout 2024.

Protein Bar & Kitchen is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking single and multi-unit opportunities. The brand delivers exceptional food and made-to-order beverages in a minimally complex environment leading to smaller real estate footprints and reduced buildout costs with nearly $1.385 Million average annual revenue*.

For more information on Protein Bar & Kitchen franchise opportunities, visit

*This figure is the average gross restaurant sales in 2023

for four traditional locations open for the entire year, excluding non-traditional locations and central business district locations ($1,385,000). This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy a franchise; it is for informational purposes only.

ABOUT PROTEIN BAR & KITCHEN

Considered a pioneer of the better-for-you, protein-focused fast casual concepts, Protein Bar & Kitchen's roots go back to 2009, where a big idea was launched out of a small storefront in downtown Chicago. Frustrated by a lack of dining options catering to a vital, active lifestyle founder, Matt Matros, had a vision that instead of fast food, he would serve "fast fuel" -- delicious, nutritious, protein packed shakes. The menu was later expanded to include a full selection of high protein salads, wraps, and bowls customizable for all diets – something for every BODY. Fifteen years later, Protein Bar & Kitchen continues to innovate with new protein-packed delicious shakes and menu items and is on its way to opening numerous locations through the franchise model. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit .

