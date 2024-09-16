Haryana Polls: 47 Candidates In Fray For Gurgram's Four Assembly Seats

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Sep 16 (IANS) As many as 47 candidates are in the fray from four assembly constituencies of Haryana's Gurugram district, which will go to on October 5.

On the last day of the withdrawal of nomination papers, 15 candidates withdrew their candidature on Monday.

The district comprises Gurgaon, Badshahpur, Pataudi (SC-reserved) and Sohna assembly constituencies.

Prominent among those in the fray for the Gurgaon seat are BJP's Mukesh Sharma, Congress' Mohit Grover and Independent candidate Naveen Goyal.

Key candidates contesting for the Badshahpur seat are former and BJP Rao Narbir Singh, Congress' Vardhan Yadav and Independent candidate Kumudni Jhangu. Similarly, BJP's Bimla Chaudhary and Congress' Pearl Chaudhary are among the prominent candidates from the Pataudi constituency.

For the Sohna seat, BJP has fielded Tejpal Tawar while Rohtas Khatana is the Congress' candidate.

According to District Election Officer Nishant Kumar Yadav, 15 candidates withdrew their candidature in the office of respective Returning Officers in the district, leaving 47 candidates in the poll fray.

Of 47 candidates in the fray, seven are for the Pataudi seat, Badshahpur (13), Gurgaon (17), and 10 for the Sohna constituency.

There are 14,87,310 registered voters across the four assembly constituencies in the district.

Besides, there are 5,759 service voters, who are employed in the army and paramilitary forces. Among them, there are 3,102 service voters in the Pataudi constituency, Badshahpur (826), Gurgaon (491) and 1,340 in the Sohna constituency.

According to poll authorities, 2,53,684 voters are registered at 259 polling stations in Pataudi (SC) seat; 5,13,052 voters at 518 polling stations in Badshahpur; 437,183 voters at 435 polling stations in Gurgaon; and 283,391 voters are registered at 292 polling stations in Sohna.

Voting for the Haryana Assembly elections will be held on October 5 and the counting will be taken up on October 8.