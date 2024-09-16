(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inbound Spending Habits (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the top 10 countries in terms of inbound spending expenditure. This report provides an insight into the top 10 expenditure markets, their significant source markets and spending habits in the destination markets. It also provides insight into the initiatives and promotions undertaken by the highest inbound spending markets and outlook for the future.

Scope

This report provides an in-depth analysis of traveler spending patterns, top destination markets in terms of inbound spending, as well as current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into to become high spending inbound tourism destinations.

Reasons to Buy



This report provides clear insight into developments in highest inbound spending tourism markets.

The report uses data and analysis to discuss future trends related to inbound arrivals, traveler spending, and important source markets. The reader gains a strong understanding of the opportunities in the destination markets, as well as the risks, to support better business decisions.

Key Topics Covered:



Snapshot

Top 10 Expenditure Markets in Focus

United States : Inbound Tourism Spending Habits

Spain : Inbound Tourism Spending Habits

France : Inbound Tourism Spending Habits

Italy : Inbound Tourism Spending Habits

UAE : Inbound Tourism Spending Habits

Turkiye : Inbound Tourism Spending Habits

Germany : Inbound Tourism Spending Habits

Macau : Inbound Tourism Spending Habits

Thailand : Inbound Tourism Spending Habits

Japan : Inbound Tourism Spending Habits Outlook

Companies Featured



All Nippon Airways

United Airlines

Japan Airlines

American Airlines

easyJet

Ryanair

Norwegian Air

WizzAir

Turespana

Exceltur

TripAdvisor Airbnb

