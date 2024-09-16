Global Commodities Market Trends 2024: Focus On Agricultural, Energy, And Metals - Disinflation And Monetary Easing May Boost Consumption And Business Activity
9/16/2024 10:30:48 AM
The "Global Trends in Commodities Markets" report
The outlook for global commodity markets is characterised by an improved supply landscape and subdued demand, easing market pressures. Weaker manufacturing activity in major economies is set to limit energy and metals price growth, while favourable crop projections should temper agrifood prices.
Looking ahead, disinflation and monetary easing may boost consumption and business activity, adding upward pressure on commodities, while geopolitical and weather shocks could exacerbate volatility.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction Agricultural commodities Energy commodities Metals commodities Key commodity snapshots Conclusion
