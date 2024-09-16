Alafair Biosciences To Exhibit Versawrap®, Recently Awarded An Innovative Technology Contract, At The Vizient® Innovative Technology Exchange

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Alafair Biosciences is proud to announce that it has been selected to exhibit its flagship product, VersaWrap Hydrogel Sheet (VersaWrap), at the Vizient Innovative Exchange for the second consecutive year. Vizient, Inc., the nation's largest provider-driven care performance improvement company, will host the Innovative Exchange on September 18th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

VersaWrap is an FDA-cleared medical device implant (not tissue) comprising hyaluronic acid (HA) and alginate that provides a gelatinous encasement for peripheral nerves, tendons, and surrounding tissues such as ligaments and skeletal muscles. VersaWrap allows tissues to glide and to remain untethered, thereby reducing reoperations and improving patient outcomes.

VersaWrap is a hyaluronic acid (HA) and alginate hydrogel that facilitates tissue gliding and prevents tethering which reduces the need for reoperations and improves patient outcomes. Designed to protect injuries during healing, VersaWrap is a Class II medical device FDA-cleared for use on tendons, ligaments, skeletal muscles, and peripheral nerves (including nerve roots). Most competing products are collagen-based (derived from bovine, porcine, or human placental tissue), which remodel into additional tissue and can add bulk. VersaWrap consists of hyaluronic acid and plant-based alginate, free from human or animal materials, and dissolves completely without replacement and is, therefore, non-bulking.

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange offers selected suppliers the unique opportunity to demonstrate their product or service to supply chain and clinical leaders from Vizient's customer hospitals and subject matter experts who serve on their supply councils. Each product or service will showcase how it improves clinical outcomes, enhances safety or drives incremental improvements to health care delivery or business models.

"We are excited to again participate in the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange," said John Joyoprayitno, co-founder, president, and CEO of Alafair Biosciences. "Following our Innovative Technology contract award from Vizient in April, we are eager to showcase how VersaWrap is improving outcomes for patients and healthcare providers. This recognition highlights our technology's impact, and we look forward to sharing our progress at the event."

The Innovative Technology Exchange is part of Vizient's Innovative Technology Program, which includes a comprehensive review of supplier-submitted technologies by member-led councils and task forces. Since 2003, Vizient has reviewed over 1,600 product submissions as part of this program.

About Alafair Biosciences, Inc.

Alafair is a privately held medical device company developing and marketing an innovative product portfolio based on its proprietary hydrogel technology. The mission of Alafair is to revolutionize surgical care with our versatile hydrogel technology, delivering unparalleled value to patients, surgeons, and healthcare facilities by enhancing soft tissue protection and by elevating patient outcomes. Alafair products are distributed through a dispersed network of independent distributors across

the

United States.

About VersaWrap

Hydrogel Sheet

VersaWrap is an FDA-cleared medical device implant (not tissue) comprising hyaluronic acid (HA) and alginate that provides a gelatinous encasement for peripheral nerves, tendons, and surrounding tissues such as ligaments and skeletal muscles. Our innovative technology allows tissues to glide and to remain untethered, thereby reducing reoperations and improving patient outcomes. VersaWrap offers unique surgical flexibility.

SOURCE Alafair Biosciences, Inc.

