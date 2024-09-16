Vertebroplasty Needles Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The vertebroplasty needles market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.88 billion in 2023 to $1.00 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to an aging population, advancements in minimally invasive techniques, raising awareness, increasing healthcare expenditure, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and government support and funding.

The vertebroplasty needles market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to an increasing incidence of osteoporosis, a growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries, expansion in emerging markets, an aging global population, rising healthcare spending, and increased professional training.

An increase in the number of spine injuries is expected to propel the growth of the vertebroplasty needles market going forward. Spine injuries refer to any damage or trauma to the spinal cord, vertebrae, or surrounding tissues, which can result in pain, loss of mobility, or paralysis. Spine injuries are on the rise, driven by factors such as aging populations, increased participation in sports, and the prevalence of motor vehicle accidents. Vertebroplasty needles are crucial for stabilizing spine injuries by precisely injecting bone cement into fractured vertebrae to alleviate pain and restore vertebral strength.

Key players in the vertebroplasty needles market include Medtronic plc, Becton Dickinson and Company, Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes Inc, Cook Medical LLC, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Globus Medical Inc., Argon Medical Devices Inc., Amplitude Surgical SAS, OptiMed GmbH, Tecres S.p.A, Zavation Medical Products LLC, Auxein Medical Pvt Ltd, Captiva Spine Inc., Laurane Medical LLC, Osseon Technologies, Adroit Manufacturing Co., BIOPSYBELL S.R.L., Surtech Medical Inc., TAEYEON Medical Co. Ltd., Teknimed S A S.

Major companies operating in the vertebroplasty needles market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as real-time flow visualization tools for enhanced control and safety. Real-time flow visualization tools provide continuous, real-time monitoring and display of fluid flow within a system.

1) By Type: 2.5x100, 2.5x130, 3.2x100, 3.2x130

2) By Product Type: Bone Cement Needles, Aspiration Needles

3) By Procedure Type: Percutaneous Vertebroplasty, Kyphoplasty

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Private Clinics, Retail Pharmacies And Drug Stores, E-Commerce

North America was the largest region in the vertebroplasty needles market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the vertebroplasty needles market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

A vertebroplasty needle is a specialized medical instrument used in the minimally invasive surgical procedure known as vertebroplasty. This procedure is typically performed to treat compression fractures in the spine, often caused by osteoporosis or trauma. The needle is used to inject bone cement (usually a type of acrylic resin) directly into the fractured vertebra under imaging guidance, such as fluoroscopy or a computed tomography scan (CT scan), to stabilize the bone and relieve pain. The needle is designed to be precise and minimally traumatic to surrounding tissues during the cement injection process.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global vertebroplasty needles market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Vertebroplasty Needles Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on vertebroplasty needles market size , vertebroplasty needles market drivers and trends, vertebroplasty needles market major players, vertebroplasty needles competitors' revenues, vertebroplasty needles market positioning, and vertebroplasty needles market growth across geographies. The vertebroplasty needles market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

