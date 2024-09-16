Egypt Alternative Lending Market Business Report 2024: Market To Grow By 29.8% To Reach $326.7 Million This Year - Investment Opportunities To 2028

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Alternative Lending industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of Alternative Lending market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



The alternative lending sector in Egypt is rapidly expanding, driven by increasing demand from SMEs and underserved communities. Key innovations, strategic partnerships, and supportive regulatory changes fuel this growth. With ongoing digital transformation and government reforms, the sector is poised for continued development, offering new opportunities for financial inclusion and business growth.

Growth in the Alternative Lending Sector

Alternative lending in Egypt has grown significantly, driven by the increasing demand for accessible financing solutions among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and underserved populations. Digital platforms are revolutionizing the lending landscape by offering innovative solutions that cater to the unique needs of borrowers, particularly in light of the economic challenges posed by high inflation and currency fluctuations.

Looking ahead, the next few months are expected to witness continued expansion in alternative lending, as the government and financial institutions prioritize reforms to enhance the business environment and attract foreign investment. The focus on digital transformation and financial inclusion will likely further bolster the alternative lending sector, providing more opportunities for SMEs to thrive amidst ongoing economic adjustments.

Key Developments in the Alternative Lending Sector

Product Launches and Innovations

Telda Launches Groundbreaking Money App - Telda is a fintech startup that launched an app tailored for Millennials and Gen Z in Egypt. The app allows users to open a free account in minutes and get a globally accepted card for online and in-store payments as well as ATM withdrawals. Telda aims to revolutionize peer-to-peer payments and provide an alternative to traditional banking systems.

Paymob Expands Payment Solutions Portfolio - Paymob is a leading financial services provider in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan (MENAP) region, offering over 40 payment solutions to 250,000 merchants. It is a key player in driving innovation in alternative lending.

MNT-Halan Secures Funding for International Growth - MNT-Halan, a top fintech ecosystem in Egypt, secured $400 million in funding in February 2023 for international expansion. It offers services such as micro, small and medium-sized enterprise (MSME) lending, payments, consumer finance, BNPL, and e-commerce powered by its Neuron technology platform.

Strategic Partnerships

EBRD and Local Financial Institutions - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has partnered with local financial institutions to promote inclusive finance, support SMEs, and increase access to finance for underserved segments, fostering entrepreneurship and economic growth.

MNT-Halan and International Investors - MNT-Halan has partnered with international investors to expand its fintech ecosystem and offer alternative lending solutions for the unbanked. This collaboration will enhance its ability to provide diverse financial services, strengthening its market position.

Regulatory Changes

The Egyptian government has introduced several key policies to promote and regulate the alternative lending sector. The FRA has recently issued several decrees regulating the use of financial technology in the field of non-banking financial activities, including:

Regulating the required conditions and procedures for the incorporation and licensing of companies and entities wishing to undertake non-banking financial activities through FinTech. Issuing rules and procedures for providing banking services online, electronic validation of banking transactions, payment orders and transfer orders, electronic cheque settlement, issuance and circulation of electronic cheques, authorization and direct debit orders in an electronic way.

Key Attributes: